Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!
Our premium boutique hotel, located in one of the best locations in Bali - 400 meters from Melasti Beach, Bukit.
The project includes 90 units, designed with an emphasis on unique style, panoramic views, high level of servic…
A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types o…