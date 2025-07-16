  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$161,233
;
17
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27050
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2465055
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

A premium complex of 50 apartments with a roof-top terrace.

Features:

  • views of the ocean and rice terraces
  • large infinity pool
  • restaurant
  • co-working space
  • gym

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Canggu, 700 meters from the ocean.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$115,000
Residential complex Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,131
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$142,000
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,420
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$161,233
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! Our premium boutique hotel, located in one of the best locations in Bali - 400 meters from Melasti Beach, Bukit. The project includes 90 units, designed with an emphasis on unique style, panoramic views, high level of servic…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$691,000
A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$180,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications