Located in the picturesque Bukit area of Bali, this apartment complex offers the perfect combination of nature, comfort and investment appeal.

Infrastructure and facilities:

Two exquisite restaurants, a stylish bar and a spa for complete relaxation.

A modern Smart Gym and two pools overlooking the ocean will help maintain an active lifestyle.

Walking areas and children's educational camp provide a variety of leisure activities for the whole family.

Infiniti pool and unique pool "Laguna" - the largest on Bukita, add a touch of exclusivity.

Housing and investment:

The complex includes 95 apartments ranging in area from 25.16 m2 to 42 m2, costing from $ 105,000, offering a unique opportunity to invest in luxury housing with full infrastructure.

Management and profitability:

Integrated management provides comfortable living and income investment.

Marketing, sales, accommodation and finance management services comply with uniform service standards.

The possibility of opening an account with an international Indonesian bank, which allows you to receive dividends and use banking services from anywhere in the world.

The projected return is from 14 to 16%, and the investor’s monthly income can reach from $1,300 to $7,000.

Unique advantages: