Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia

The complex includes 10 modern villas, ideal for both living and investment,
Features:
The property is intended for commercial use with the option for daily rental.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the most picturesque area of Bali, Nusa Dua. The main advantages of the Nusa Dua area for living are wide roads and convenient transport interchanges. 10 minutes from the complex, there is The Apurva Kempinski Hotel with a gorgeous beach, swimming pools and a fitness club, and a hypermarket and a store - within walking distance.