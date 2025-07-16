  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$290,420
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27061
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448319
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

About the complex

The complex includes 10 modern villas, ideal for both living and investment,

Features:

  • abundant natural light
  • open terraces with views of the ocean
  • some villas have private swimming pools
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • TV
  • Air conditioning
  • Oven
  • Microwave
  • Fridge
  • Hob
Advantages

The property is intended for commercial use with the option for daily rental.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the most picturesque area of Bali, Nusa Dua. The main advantages of the Nusa Dua area for living are wide roads and convenient transport interchanges. 10 minutes from the complex, there is The Apurva Kempinski Hotel with a gorgeous beach, swimming pools and a fitness club, and a hypermarket and a store - within walking distance.

  • Geger Beach — 8 minutes
  • Kids' entertainment club - 1 minute
  • Karma Kandara Beach — 23 minutes
  • Melasti Beach — 25 minutes
  • Pandawa Beach — 19 minutes
  • Nusa Dua Beach — 10 minutes
  • Uluwatu Beach - 40 minutes
  • Dreamland Beach — 33 minutes

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$424,114
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$299,684
Residential complex VODOPAD
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$691,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$290,420
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$112,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a popular area. ROI 18-21%. Payback in 4-6 years. 0% installment plan for the construction period. Leasehold. The Canggu area is the most popular area in Bali for investment. Apartments in a unique residential complex with amenities. The apartments will be an ideal inv…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$120,174
A premium complex on the oceanfront with its own infrastructure. It's a luxurious residential complex located in a scenic coastal area, offering a unique blend of cultural aesthetics and modern amenities. This hotel complex is designed for those who value comfort and convenience. We provide …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications