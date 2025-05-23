  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$243,929
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26352
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448903
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

About the complex

The architectural concept of the complex is inspired by the sun - a symbol of light, warmth and energy. The developer sought to create buildings that convey a sense of harmony and tranquility through minimalism and clear geometric shapes. Symmetry and lines, like sunbeams, emphasize the idea of ​​order and natural beauty. The traditions and nature of the island of Bali, with its smooth transitions from the natural to the man-made, became the basis for combining modern design with respect for the environment.

The buildings are characterized by simplicity and laconicism of forms, where every detail emphasizes minimalism. Panoramic glazing enhances the interaction of the interior with nature, allowing light and surrounding views to become part of the space. The main materials — stone and glass — were chosen to emphasize environmental friendliness and sustainability. White and light wall surfaces symbolize purity and infinity.

The complex includes:

  • 16 villas with 1 bedroom and jacuzzi
  • 8 villas with 2 bedrooms
  • 1 large villa with 3 bedrooms
  • 24-hour reception
  • concierge service
  • motorcycle rental
  • coworking
  • fitness room
  • yoga center
  • Juice Bar
  • Italian cafeteria

The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay. Guests can also use a free golf cart taxi that will take you to the beach or pick you up late at night from the nearest bar.

There is also a small home temple where every morning the sacred ritual of Canang Sari takes place - an offering to the gods with flowers, incense and prayers. The main part of the ritual is a prayer - gratitude to the Sun. This morning ritual gives a feeling of peace and connection with Balinese culture. The atmosphere of sun, silence and spirituality will become a point of attraction for those who are looking for something real.

Extra opportunities

White sand, turquoise ocean, comfortable sun loungers and a bar – a private beach for guests of the complex only. At any time, a golf cart will take you there in just a few minutes. There is no need to look for a free place – just you, the ocean and comfort. Enjoy your morning coffee by the water or an evening cocktail under the stars. Your corner of paradise is waiting for you.

The project is a partner of the famous beach club Canna, which is only 7 minutes away by golf cart. Guests can enjoy:

  • gorgeous panoramic views and the beach
  • 4 restaurants
  • free water activities
  • beach towels, welcome drink and much more - all absolutely free for guests
Facilities and equipment in the house

The layouts are designed to ensure that every room is filled with natural light. Spacious rooms, high ceilings and open areas create a feeling of freedom and airiness. The spaces are designed to make guests feel comfortable and able to enjoy the surrounding atmosphere.

The standard equipment of the villa includes:

  • All necessary furniture of the highest quality
  • Technical equipment from Philips, Sharp, Shneider and other world leaders
  • A full set of household appliances and utensils from leading brands
  • High-quality interior items from local manufacturers
Location and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Dua is the resort capital of Bali, famous for its white beaches, turquoise water and luxury hotels. This area was created specifically for a comfortable holiday: here are located the best five-star resorts, elite restaurants, golf courses and private beaches with perfect service. Nusa Dua is famous not only for its clean beaches with gentle waves, ideal for relaxation and water sports, but also for its galleries with Asian art and majestic religious monuments.

Nusa Dua attracts travelers who choose a high level of service, secluded beaches and impeccable comfort. This is a place for wealthy tourists, connoisseurs of premium holidays, families looking for peace and security, as well as those who love Balinese nature combined with modern infrastructure.

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$200,000
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$349,898
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$219,936
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$354,896
You are viewing
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$243,929
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$224,934
Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%. All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental. Occupancy: 85% Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is the heart…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$94,972
A boutique hotel with 50 rooms, offering views of the canyon, jungle and river, right in the centre of Bali's spiritual heart. The hotel will feature: large, picturesque infinity pool overlooking the jungle spa with traditional treatments restaurant for guests The hotel is designed for sho…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$179,948
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000. Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; undergroun…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications