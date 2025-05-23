Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

The architectural concept of the complex is inspired by the sun - a symbol of light, warmth and energy. The developer sought to create buildings that convey a sense of harmony and tranquility through minimalism and clear geometric shapes. Symmetry and lines, like sunbeams, emphasize the idea of ​​order and natural beauty. The traditions and nature of the island of Bali, with its smooth transitions from the natural to the man-made, became the basis for combining modern design with respect for the environment.

The buildings are characterized by simplicity and laconicism of forms, where every detail emphasizes minimalism. Panoramic glazing enhances the interaction of the interior with nature, allowing light and surrounding views to become part of the space. The main materials — stone and glass — were chosen to emphasize environmental friendliness and sustainability. White and light wall surfaces symbolize purity and infinity.

The complex includes:

16 villas with 1 bedroom and jacuzzi

8 villas with 2 bedrooms

1 large villa with 3 bedrooms

24-hour reception

concierge service

motorcycle rental

coworking

fitness room

yoga center

Juice Bar

Italian cafeteria

The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay. Guests can also use a free golf cart taxi that will take you to the beach or pick you up late at night from the nearest bar.

There is also a small home temple where every morning the sacred ritual of Canang Sari takes place - an offering to the gods with flowers, incense and prayers. The main part of the ritual is a prayer - gratitude to the Sun. This morning ritual gives a feeling of peace and connection with Balinese culture. The atmosphere of sun, silence and spirituality will become a point of attraction for those who are looking for something real.

Extra opportunities

White sand, turquoise ocean, comfortable sun loungers and a bar – a private beach for guests of the complex only. At any time, a golf cart will take you there in just a few minutes. There is no need to look for a free place – just you, the ocean and comfort. Enjoy your morning coffee by the water or an evening cocktail under the stars. Your corner of paradise is waiting for you.

The project is a partner of the famous beach club Canna, which is only 7 minutes away by golf cart. Guests can enjoy:

gorgeous panoramic views and the beach

4 restaurants

free water activities

beach towels, welcome drink and much more - all absolutely free for guests

Facilities and equipment in the house

The layouts are designed to ensure that every room is filled with natural light. Spacious rooms, high ceilings and open areas create a feeling of freedom and airiness. The spaces are designed to make guests feel comfortable and able to enjoy the surrounding atmosphere.

The standard equipment of the villa includes:

All necessary furniture of the highest quality

Technical equipment from Philips, Sharp, Shneider and other world leaders

A full set of household appliances and utensils from leading brands

High-quality interior items from local manufacturers

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Dua is the resort capital of Bali, famous for its white beaches, turquoise water and luxury hotels. This area was created specifically for a comfortable holiday: here are located the best five-star resorts, elite restaurants, golf courses and private beaches with perfect service. Nusa Dua is famous not only for its clean beaches with gentle waves, ideal for relaxation and water sports, but also for its galleries with Asian art and majestic religious monuments.

Nusa Dua attracts travelers who choose a high level of service, secluded beaches and impeccable comfort. This is a place for wealthy tourists, connoisseurs of premium holidays, families looking for peace and security, as well as those who love Balinese nature combined with modern infrastructure.