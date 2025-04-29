  1. Realting.com
  Indonesia
  Bangli

New buildings for sale in Bangli

Bali
296
Lesser Sunda Islands
305
Badung
178
North Kuta
94
Search for new buildings
Commerce Predlozenie po pokupke unikalnogo otela
Toya Bungkah, Indonesia
from
$8,00M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Boutique hotel with unique architectureand environmentally friendly materialsThe first line at Lake Batur overlooking the volcano.- Lounge areas with fireplacelounge-Self spaces with viewsnature.- Innovative planning is designed like this.Every corner of the hotel combines comfort.and functi…
Darton Global
Darton Global
English, Русский, Español, Українська
