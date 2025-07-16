  1. Realting.com
Villa Eight Feeels

Kedewatan, Indonesia
from
$260,000
;
14
ID: 27378
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Village
    Kedewatan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский

Luxury villa in Ubud is a stylish investment with a yield of up to 15% per annum!
Increase in value – 10-15% annually!
Installments available!
Full furnishings!

Modern 2 bedroom villa in the elite complex of Eight Feeels is a harmony of Japanese minimalism and Balinese nature. Ideal for those who value privacy, comfort and stable rental income.

Key features: 2 spacious bedrooms with designer finishes, a private pool (6×2.5 m) and a recreation area, air conditioning, smart systems, appliances, eco-friendly materials and panoramic windows with views of tropical greenery, smart home – technologies for your comfort.

Premium location in Sayan (Ubud):

2-5 minutes to the top cafes (Moksa, Alchemy) and hiking trails (Campuhan Ridge Walk);
10 minutes to Four Seasons Resort and the Ayung River
- close to supermarkets, SPA, yoga studios - everything for a comfortable life.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Kedewatan, Indonesia

