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New buildings for sale in Nusa Dua, Indonesia

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Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
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Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$161,164
A collection of elegant villas in the heart of Nusa Dua, created for those, who appreciate aesthetics, comfort and panoramic views. Snow-white architecture, spacious interiors with natural light and floor-to-ceiling glazing make this project ideal for recreation. Features: location in the h…
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Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Show all Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
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Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$245,625
Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitne…
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Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$686,439
A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types o…
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Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$72,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, VIBE HOTEL is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers hotel. Total of 32 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $72,600 to $125,00…
Agency
Balinsky
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Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
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Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
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Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Show all Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12% 📊 Investment Metrics • Expected yield: from 12% per annum • Format: 1 Bedroom Villa • Premium location: Nusa Dua • Developer installment plan available • Leasehold: 27 years + extension for 25 year…
Agency
ESTABRO
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ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$492,445
The modern residential complex, just 80 meters from the ocean, consists of 53 villas with swimming pools (only 18 houses with 1 and 2 bedrooms remain for sale). Warranty from the developer under the contract: 10 years for construction and 2 years for waterproofing. Houses are built taking in…
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TRANIO
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Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
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Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
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Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$89,535
The premium resort complex on the second line of the ocean consists of apartments and villas. The modern apartments are built in the Balinese style, and have floor-to-ceiling windows, convenient layouts and private balconies. The smart villas are on the ground floor of the apartment building…
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Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$363,116
The stylish residential complex consists of 49 villas ranging from 40 to 120 m2, with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom houses. Optionally, you can build a terrace on the ground floor and on the roof of the house. Due to the cascading arrangement of the villas on the plot, each house has a view …
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Villa EDEM I Villas
Villa EDEM I Villas
Villa EDEM I Villas
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 74 m²
2 real estate properties 2
EDEM I Villas is a collection of minimalist Greek-style villas with panoramic ocean views in Nusa Dua, South Bali. Each villa features 1–3 bedrooms, a private pool, terrace, and rooftop with stunning sea vistas. Fully furnished turnkey. 7 minutes by bike to pristine white sandy beaches. Mana…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
351,500
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0
351,500
Developer
BREIG Property
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Developer
BREIG Property
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
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Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,099
Located in Nusa Dua’s exclusive coastal enclave, complex offers a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection converge. Surrounded by world-class hospitality and pristine beaches, it redefines modern living with a selection of elegant apartments, townhouses, and villas—each designe…
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Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Show all Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, Green Village is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 340 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$288,503
The complex includes 10 modern villas, ideal for both living and investment, Features: abundant natural light open terraces with views of the ocean some villas have private swimming pools Facilities and equipment in the house TV Air conditioning Oven Microwave Fridge Hob Advantages The…
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Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$242,740
The architectural concept of the complex is inspired by the sun - a symbol of light, warmth and energy. The developer sought to create buildings that convey a sense of harmony and tranquility through minimalism and clear geometric shapes. Symmetry and lines, like sunbeams, emphasize the idea…
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Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, NAI 1 is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers apartments, townhouses, villas. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $100,000 to $145,…
Agency
Balinsky
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Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Show all Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Area 34–140 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Agency
Smart Home
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Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$190,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Apartments 1st floor in apartments 1 bedroom Pool Ocean Area: Building - 35 m² Price: $190,000 ($5,425 per m² ) Rental income: Loading - 80% Revenue per day, taking into account the facility's occupancy per year - $90 ($26,280) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Show all Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$357,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Show all Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 117–159 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa 80 meters from the beach.Advantages: yields up to 15% per year.Facilities:- Own pool with hydromassage;- The smart home system;- Home theater;- Wine cabinet;- Storage.- Washing machine;- Bosch household appliances and analogues;- Plumbing Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and analogues.Location s…
Agency
Foreign Real Estate
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Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Show all Residential complex Green Village
Residential complex Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 32 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
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Smart Home
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