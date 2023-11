Nusa Dua, Indonesia

from €2,59M

Completion date: 2025

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Luxurious villas, on the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, overlooking the Indian Ocean, which can compete with the best 5-star resorts in the world. The villa is created with a modern interior design, furniture and new technology. With interest-free installment for 24 months. Each villa has an ultra-modern premium home theater, a games room, a spa with ocean views and a gym, facilities and a staff kitchen. Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.