  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,917
18/05/2025
$290,917
17/05/2025
$289,845
16/05/2025
$290,038
14/05/2025
$292,373
13/05/2025
$289,256
11/05/2025
$288,631
10/05/2025
$289,596
09/05/2025
$287,243
08/05/2025
$286,199
07/05/2025
$287,187
14/04/2025
$285,900
13/04/2025
$286,068
12/04/2025
$287,133
11/04/2025
$293,623
10/04/2025
$294,820
09/04/2025
$296,299
08/04/2025
$296,115
06/04/2025
$296,290
05/04/2025
$293,591
04/04/2025
$297,512
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16332
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364648
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

Complex 2 minutes to Batu Belig beach, with swimming pool, restaurant, co-working area, and 2 bedroom townhouses. Plumbing, furniture, ventilation and air conditioning systems of premium quality.

The developer's management company performs organisational duties: concierge, security system, maintenance and care of the territory, rental management, profitability report, and payment of taxes. 10% of the income is given to the company for management services.

The developer estimates the occupancy of the property at 80-90%.

Average monthly rental income is $4,080-$5,960.

Annual ROI is 12-18%.

Guaranteed price growth is up to 30%.

Villas residents will be able to use the infrastructure of the apart complex: large swimming pool, co-working space, restaurant.

Leasehold 27 years on hand + extension of 15 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Berawa is one of the best locations on the island for living and investing. A hotspot for English and Russian speaking tourists. One of the most popular tourist areas with sought after short term rentals. There are many restaurants along the street towards the ocean.

Nearby attractions and major amenities include Atlas Beach Club, La Brisa, Finns Recreation Club, Tamora Gallery and Montessori School.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$119,176
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$556,757
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$321,012
You are viewing
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,917
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex PANDAWA RESIDENCE
Residential complex PANDAWA RESIDENCE
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$134,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40–153 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island. The complex is created for permanent residence and investment.  4 rows of two-story villas with beautiful ocean views have been designed. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there is a secluded area for meditation…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$175,554
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$124,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view. Apartments in a unique residential complex with full turnkey finishing. A “smart home” system has been installed. Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7 in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Surrounded by stunning nature and close t…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications