Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Complex 2 minutes to Batu Belig beach, with swimming pool, restaurant, co-working area, and 2 bedroom townhouses. Plumbing, furniture, ventilation and air conditioning systems of premium quality.

The developer's management company performs organisational duties: concierge, security system, maintenance and care of the territory, rental management, profitability report, and payment of taxes. 10% of the income is given to the company for management services.

The developer estimates the occupancy of the property at 80-90%.

Average monthly rental income is $4,080-$5,960.

Annual ROI is 12-18%.

Guaranteed price growth is up to 30%.

Villas residents will be able to use the infrastructure of the apart complex: large swimming pool, co-working space, restaurant.

Leasehold 27 years on hand + extension of 15 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Berawa is one of the best locations on the island for living and investing. A hotspot for English and Russian speaking tourists. One of the most popular tourist areas with sought after short term rentals. There are many restaurants along the street towards the ocean.

Nearby attractions and major amenities include Atlas Beach Club, La Brisa, Finns Recreation Club, Tamora Gallery and Montessori School.