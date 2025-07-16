Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali

Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.

A Unique Wellness & Resort-Inspired Living Concept.

Project Overview:

Azoria Living by COCO Development redefines modern living and investment opportunities in Bali.

Located just 3 minutes from Nunggalan Beach, this exclusive community of 185 apartments & villas blends contemporary architecture, resort-style facilities, and a strong focus on wellness and sports living.

Unit Types & Prices:

Studios ~ 28 m² from 81.000€

1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 40 m² from 132.000€

2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 80 m² from 208.00€

3- Bedroom Apartments ~ 120 m² from 278.000€

Smart layouts with premium finishes.

Flexible unit sizes available (details upon request).

Attractive Payment Plan:

50% upon signing

30% after 12 months

20% through rental income or resale proceeds

Completion: Q1 2027

Features & Facilities:

6 Padel Courts – the fastest-growing lifestyle sport.

Uluwatu’s largest gym with state-of-the-art equipment.

Yoga, spa & wellness zones.

3 lagoon-style pools with a beach club vibe.

Co-working spaces & community lounges.

On-site café, restaurants & podcast studio.

Fully managed by COCO BALINEST for hassle-free ownership.

Prime Location in Uluwatu:

Only 3 minutes to Nunggalan Beach – one of Bali’s most stunning hidden gems.

Surrounded by world-class surf spots, beach clubs & dining.

35 minutes to Denpasar International Airport.

Perfect for tourism rentals & lifestyle living.

Investment Highlights

Entry-level pricing from just €81,000 – ideal for first-time investors.

Projected rental yields of 6–8% annually with 70–80% occupancy.

20% of the purchase price covered through rental income.

Strong capital appreciation potential in booming Uluwatu.

Fully managed – enjoy passive income with zero hassle.

Conclusion:

Azoria Living is more than a home – it’s a lifestyle investment with long-term value.

Whether you’re seeking a tropical getaway or a high-yield property, this project delivers luxury, convenience, and strong ROI.

Secure your unit now in one of Bali’s most sought-after resort-style developments!