Residential complex Complex of furnished villas and duplexes at 500 meters from the beach, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia

We offer modern villas and duplexes with swimming pools and balconies. Some houses have parking spaces. The interiors feature wood, natural stone facades, equipment and fittings from famous world brands.

Leasehold for 30 years + extension for 25 years.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a living room with a kitchen and a dining area, a guest bathroom, and a bedroom with a private bathroom.

First floor: two spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms.

Some houses have the second floor with a spacious multipurpose room, which you can turn into a gym, an office, a living room or a bedroom. On this floor there is a bathroom and a storage room.

Advantages

The yield is 8 - 16%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 5 minutes away from the beach and 30 minutes from the international airport.