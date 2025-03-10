  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$351,108
Address
Params
Description
Media
Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

Apartments and villas are offered in a renovated complex with completion in mid-2025. Currently, 5 apartments and 3 villas with their own plots are available for purchase. All apartments are one-bedroom, and the villas have layouts with three or four bedrooms. The infrastructure in the complex includes 4 swimming pools, recreation areas around them and walking areas.

The property is equipped with everything necessary for successful daily renting, is located in an area suitable for tourism. Leasehold - 25 years.

Advantages

The developer estimates the cost of a day in a villa - from 290 to 350 dollars depending on the type of villa with an average occupancy rate in Ubud of 80%. The cost of a day in an apartment ranges from 130 to 190 dollars.

Full property insurance.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is one of the oldest cities in Bali. It is here that most of the attractions are located. The complex is just a 5-minute drive from Ubud city centre.

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
