Villa XO Pandawa Villas

Kutuh, Indonesia
$300,000
05/11/2025
$300,000
28/03/2025
$380,000
29
ID: 25526
Last update: 05/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 102.0
Price per m², USD 3,725
Apartment price, USD 380,000

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
