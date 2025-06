A gated community in the picturesque hills of the most sought-after area of Bali - Canggu.

The architects managed to combine modern technologies and minimalist design, which go together with the natural landscape.

Features:

wide roads and parking

tropical gardens and large swimming pools with waterfalls for every villa

kids' play room

around-the-clock security

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

"Smart Home" system

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Babakan is the most attractive and dynamically developing area of Canggu.

Within 10 minutes, there are: