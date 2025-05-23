Villa AQUAMARINE III

Apartments with a top location close to the ocean.
Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment.
Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months.
The apartments include designer finishes and furniture.
The complex is located in the Canggu area. Location - close to the ocean and Berawa, Batu Bolong, Pererenan areas. Management of a 5 star hotel.
Infrastructure:
- Swimming pool;
- Garden;
- Cafe;
- Places of worship;
- Gym;
- Shop;
- Security 24/7.
