Villa AQUAMARINE III

Canggu, Indonesia
$620,000
$620,000
$650,000
ID: 14699
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Apartments with a top location close to the ocean.

Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment.

Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months.

The apartments include designer finishes and furniture.

The complex is located in the Canggu area. Location - close to the ocean and Berawa, Batu Bolong, Pererenan areas. Management of a 5 star hotel.

Infrastructure:
- Swimming pool;
- Garden;
- Cafe;
- Places of worship;
- Gym;
- Shop;
- Security 24/7.

Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 263.3
Price per m², USD 2,355
Apartment price, USD 620,000

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Back Leave a request Show contacts
