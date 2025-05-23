Residential complex Residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia

The complex includes 67 apartments, villas and townhouses. The project is an integral part of Nuanu ecosystem, offering its residents full access to well-developed infrastructure, green areas, entertainment centers, and educational facilities.

The area infrastructure

co-working

beach club

multimedia park

cinema

dozens of restaurants and cafes

tea house

supermarket

night club

spa and wellness center

art residences and workshops

hotel

Advantages

25 years of guaranteed rent with the prospect of extension.

The yield is 12-14%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located among picturesque Balinese landscapes, 5 minutes walk from the beach, 15 minutes from Canggu and 1 hour from the airport. A prestigious school is a few minutes walk away.