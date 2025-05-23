  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential complex Residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia

Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$133,023
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26312
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448327
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan

About the complex

The complex includes 67 apartments, villas and townhouses. The project is an integral part of Nuanu ecosystem, offering its residents full access to well-developed infrastructure, green areas, entertainment centers, and educational facilities.

The area infrastructure

  • co-working
  • beach club
  • multimedia park
  • cinema
  • dozens of restaurants and cafes
  • tea house
  • supermarket
  • night club
  • spa and wellness center
  • art residences and workshops
  • hotel
Advantages

25 years of guaranteed rent with the prospect of extension.

The yield is 12-14%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located among picturesque Balinese landscapes, 5 minutes walk from the beach, 15 minutes from Canggu and 1 hour from the airport. A prestigious school is a few minutes walk away.

Location on the map

Tabanan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$108,599
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,237
Residential complex ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$82,250
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$114,577
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$133,023
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex
Residential complex
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$104,160
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments near the beach, from a reliable developer. Guaranteed price increase in the Pererenan area of ​​at least 30%. Rental income from 12%. Apartments in Bali with full turnkey finishing. Completion of the complex in the 2nd quarter of 2025. Amenities inside the SWOI GARDENS PERERENAN c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and restaurants in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,237
The second phase of the project is a complex of apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and studios, featuring its' private separate recreation area. The complex is the perfect choice for investors, offering high yield, sustainable passive income and comfort for both life anf investment. Infrastructure…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Pandawa Hills Apartments
Residential complex Pandawa Hills Apartments
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 36 m²
1 real estate property 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications