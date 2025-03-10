  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$154,923
14/04/2025
$153,966
13/04/2025
$154,057
12/04/2025
$154,630
11/04/2025
$158,125
10/04/2025
$158,770
09/04/2025
$159,567
08/04/2025
$159,468
06/04/2025
$159,562
05/04/2025
$158,108
04/04/2025
$160,220
03/04/2025
$161,997
02/04/2025
$161,656
01/04/2025
$161,291
30/03/2025
$160,797
29/03/2025
$161,997
28/03/2025
$162,588
27/03/2025
$162,019
26/03/2025
$161,918
25/03/2025
$161,363
24/03/2025
$160,811
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19770
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372760
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics.

Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for another 20 years.

Advantages
  • Average rental yield is 12% with a rate of about $110 per night and occupancy at 75%.
  • The most popular and developed area of ​​Bali. High concentration of activity, entertainment, premium European-level restaurants - a significant share of the expat community is concentrated here.
  • Management and concierge services: F&B service, cleaning, dinners, massage services, access to co-working and sports infrastructure.
  • The developer provides a 5-year warranty on structural elements and 1 year on finishing.
  • The concept of a sustainable and environmentally friendly project: filtration with improved water treatment for everyday use, energy-saving cooling and economical water management.
  • The price of the project corresponds to market indicators in the Canggu area: in neighboring similar projects, the indicator is $ 3,687. In this project - 2% less.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Canggu is the most popular area among tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure: European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.

Convenient location of the project: 3 minutes to Batu Bolong beach and 14 restaurants, bakeries and cafes within a 2-minute drive.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$273,589
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$177,812
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Dalung, Indonesia
from
$156,000
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,800
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$154,923
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$197,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40–213 m²
5 real estate objects 5
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total area of 25 hectares. Developed infrastructure of 12,000 m2 with an emphasis on a high level of service makes the complex a place of attraction for talented, ambitious, and successful people from all over…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex PANDAWA RESIDENCE
Residential complex PANDAWA RESIDENCE
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$134,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40–153 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island. The complex is created for permanent residence and investment.  4 rows of two-story villas with beautiful ocean views have been designed. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there is a secluded area for meditation…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$219,890
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. The project was completed in 2024 and is ready for occupancy. The townhouses are available in two interior design options: light and minimalist, and professional technologies with maximum structural stability were used dur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications