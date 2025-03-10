Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics.
Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for another 20 years.Advantages
Canggu is the most popular area among tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure: European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.
Convenient location of the project: 3 minutes to Batu Bolong beach and 14 restaurants, bakeries and cafes within a 2-minute drive.