Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia

A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics.

Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for another 20 years.

Average rental yield is 12% with a rate of about $110 per night and occupancy at 75%.

The most popular and developed area of ​​Bali. High concentration of activity, entertainment, premium European-level restaurants - a significant share of the expat community is concentrated here.

Management and concierge services: F&B service, cleaning, dinners, massage services, access to co-working and sports infrastructure.

The developer provides a 5-year warranty on structural elements and 1 year on finishing.

The concept of a sustainable and environmentally friendly project: filtration with improved water treatment for everyday use, energy-saving cooling and economical water management.

The price of the project corresponds to market indicators in the Canggu area: in neighboring similar projects, the indicator is $ 3,687. In this project - 2% less.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Canggu is the most popular area among tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure: European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.

Convenient location of the project: 3 minutes to Batu Bolong beach and 14 restaurants, bakeries and cafes within a 2-minute drive.