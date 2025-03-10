Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia

A complex of 8 apartments in Bali. An exquisite holiday amidst rice terraces and mountains, where every sunrise and sunset is a masterpiece of nature. Your luxurious secluded paradise with easy access to vibrant local culture - perfection designed for living and renting.

The apartment has a smart home system, living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, workspace, access to a communal pool.

Form of ownership: Leasehold 23 years (Renewable)

The projected rental yield is 11-18% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Changgu is the most popular neighbourhood for tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure with European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.