For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 2 bedroom villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including white st…
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 3 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok.
If you're seeking budget friendly accommodation, our glamping style one bedroom villa might be the ideal choice for you. While this villa doesn't have its private bathroom,…
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold
Explore this 3 bedroom apartment located in Sunut Lombok. This spacious living arrangement, comprising three bedrooms and a living room, is perfect for large families or a group of friends requiring extra rooms for various purposes. The apartment features thre…
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…