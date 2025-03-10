  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

There are 38 apartments on offer in a modern complex in the heart of Ubud. Apartment types: standard studios, glass studios, apartments with arches and duplex apartments. The apartments are ideal for resale during construction or for renting out to digital nomads or freelancers, or for those who seek comfort and privacy with nature and local culture. In terms of infrastructure, the developer is selling more than 5,000 m2 of commercial area.

The center will have a 1.5-kilometer pedestrian zone. Floating bridges under dense greenery in a laconic style. Commercial areas of 2,500 m² with all the necessary infrastructure for recreation, dating and creative expression. Free parking for apartment residents, paid parking for guests of the complex. Vegetarian and meat restaurants, European with a children's menu, molecular cuisine, a breakfast cafe / pastry shop, a coffee shop. Children's center designed to organize various events and care for your child. Fitness room, 25 m swimming pool, saunas, massages, yoga. Coworking, supermarket, local souvenir shops.

Form of ownership: leasehold for 30 years + 30 years extension.

Extra opportunities

Facilities of the complex - 15 m infinity pool with a view, jacuzzi, 15 sun loungers, cocktail bar, silent disco, PlayStation, kids club (with nanny), playground, kids disco, telescope on the terrace, paintings of contemporary artists for sale, coffee machine for enjoying coffee on the terrace.

Features of the flats
  • air conditioning system
  • smart home system
  • ceilings in studios up to 3 m, and in lofts up to 4.3 m
  • projector for watching movies
  • water purification systems
Advantages

10 years warranty on the structure.

There is a high demand for apartments in Ubud, but there are very few new offers with high-quality renovation, high level of service and European style architecture.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, many international schools and centres for children.

Ubud also has rice terraces, tombs, a monkey forest, museums, wood craftsmen, retreat centres — one of these destinations is sure to be on any family's plan.

Within walking distance there is a hypermarket, several yoga studios, about 10 clothing stores, more than 25 cafes, bars and restaurants.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$84,165
