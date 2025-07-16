  1. Realting.com
  4. Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.

from
$140,000
13
ID: 27561
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 003236
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years.

Financial advantages:

  • Annual yield - from USD 37,059
  • Net profit per year - from USD 18,333
  • ROI - 15.1%
  • Capitalization - 22.3%

Profitability is fixed in the contract. Management: Ribas Hotel Group.

A unique complex of 16 boutique villas in tropical nature, in one of the most prestigious corners of Bali.

Ubud - this part of the island harmoniously combines natural landscapes, developed infrastructure and convenient access to the key attractions of Bali.

  • Number of bedrooms: 1, 2
  • Area: 63 m2 to 116 m2
  • Furnishings: fully furnished

One bedroom villa 63 m2 - 140,000 USD
Two bedroom villa 116 m2 - 240,000 USD

Down payment - 30%
No interest installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Infinity pool
  • Restaurant with healthy menu
  • SPA
  • Jacuzzi with waterfall
  • Yoga area
  • Cinema and outdoor patio
  • Concierge service
  • 24/7 security

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

