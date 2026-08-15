Indonesia is located in Southeast Asia on the Malay Archipelago. Its closest neighbors are Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and other smaller countries. The country is popular among tourists due to its long coastline washed by the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Popularity among tourists also attracts investors who are looking to buy real estate in Indonesia from a developer for rent or subsequent sale.

Advantages of buying real estate in Indonesia from a developer

The main feature of the local market is the high demand for tourist real estate due to the year-round season and the influx of tourists (Bali is visited by millions of people every year). For example, in 2024, the real estate market in Bali showed growth of 4-5% due to interest from foreign investors.

The second important feature that you need to consider before buying a home from a developer in Indonesia is the restrictions on ownership for foreigners:

Hak Milik (full ownership). Available only to Indonesian citizens.

Available only to Indonesian citizens. Leasehold (long-term lease). The most common option for foreigners. The lease term is usually 25-30 years, with the possibility of extending it to 50-80 years. This is popular for villas and apartments in Bali.

The most common option for foreigners. The lease term is usually 25-30 years, with the possibility of extending it to 50-80 years. This is popular for villas and apartments in Bali. Hak Pakai (right of use). Allows foreigners to own one property (such as a house) for up to 80 years, but with a limit on the plot size (up to 2,000-5,000 sq.m. depending on the region).

Allows foreigners to own one property (such as a house) for up to 80 years, but with a limit on the plot size (up to 2,000-5,000 sq.m. depending on the region). Hak Guna Bangunan (right to build). Suitable for companies, including foreign ones (PT PMA), and allows you to build and own real estate for up to 80 years.

The cost of housing in new residential projects in Indonesia

The cost of new buildings in Indonesia is consistently high, but with slight fluctuations for properties away from the coast. The most popular are studio apartments from 25-30 sq.m. and apartments of 50-70 sq.m. Wealthy buyers are more interested in villas with private pools.

City Average price per sq.m. (USD) Notes Jakarta 1000–3000 Capital, prices depend on the area: center (2000–3000), suburbs (1000–1500). Bali (Canggu, Seminyak) 1500–4000 Tourist areas, villas are more expensive than apartments, high investment value. Surabaya 800–2000 Second largest city. Affordable new buildings, rising prices in business districts. Bandung 600–1500 Popular among locals, lower prices than in Jakarta. Batam 600–1800 Proximity to Singapore, demand for apartments and townhouses. Medan 500–1200 Industrial center, budget new buildings for the middle class. Yogyakarta 500–1300 Cultural hub, affordable housing, growing demand for student apartments.

Where is the best place to buy a home in a new building in Indonesia

Bali is ahead of the country's capital, Jakarta, in popularity and is the main island for both tourists and real estate investors. The areas of Canggu, Ubud, Seminyak are actively being built up, but due to the imbalance of supply and demand, prices remain the highest in Indonesia.

Other popular cities:

Jakarta. The capital and largest city of the country, where business activity is concentrated and the most modern residential complexes are being built.

The capital and largest city of the country, where business activity is concentrated and the most modern residential complexes are being built. Surabaya. The second largest city with a large number of new projects.

The second largest city with a large number of new projects. Lombok . An alternative to Bali with growing popularity. Lower prices with a high prospect of property value growth.

. An alternative to Bali with growing popularity. Lower prices with a high prospect of property value growth. Batam. An island near Singapore, in demand among investors due to its favorable location.