Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
$160,507
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 14748
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2348844
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 23.5 years (renewable).

There are only 2 townhouses left for sale, which will be fully ready by 3rd quarter of 2024.

Features of the flats

Spacious and bright loft townhouses with smart home system and functional open concept layout including living room, kitchen and dining area on the main floor and bedroom with work area on the first floor.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The price of townhouses includes finishing, furniture and household appliances.

Advantages

The average occupancy rate of units in the Canggu area, according to the developer, is 80%.

The estimated return from the developer is 11% per year.

Professional company takes over the management and rental of townhouses.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Changgu is the most popular area for tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure with European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.

About 8 minutes by bike to the Montessori school, supermarket and restaurant. 15 minutes to Batu Bolong Beach.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

