  Apart hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.

Apart hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.

Bukit, Indonesia
from
$99,000
BTC
1.1775853
ETH
61.7222798
USDT
97 879.7660772
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26363
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001175
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Village
    Bukit

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!

Our premium boutique hotel, located in one of the best locations in Bali - 400 meters from Melasti Beach, Bukit.

The project includes 90 units, designed with an emphasis on unique style, panoramic views, high level of service.

The hotel complex will become part of the collection of hotels of the international network Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global network of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries.

Number of bedrooms: studios, 1
Area: 22 m2 - 65 m2
Furnishings: full

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.

Price:

1-room apartments with an area of ​​29-36 m2 costing from 99,000 USD
2-room apartments with an area of ​​54-65 m2 costing from 216,000 USD

Leasehold

For investors:

Resale: Get a profit of 30%
Rent: Provide a stable income of up to 16%

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!
There will be a mobile application where investors can view occupancy and profitability online!

Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

Infinity pool
Spa center
Spacious restaurant
Working place
Rooftop with a terrace
And much more
This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Location on the map

Bukit, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
