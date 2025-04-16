Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Villa with exquisite architecture.
Down payment 30%.
Villa with furniture and various amenities for a comfortable stay: barbecue, music system for the entire villa, swimming pool with ocean water.
There is also a coffee machine, juicer, PlayStation.
On the territory of the comple…
1
Recommend
1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Modern villa with developed infrastructure.
Possibility of purchase with interest-free installments. ROI - 11%.
SALTY JIM GWK Villa with Sauna, Yoga Area, Pool. Landscape design, beautiful architecture and landscaped area. Villa with interior design and furniture.
Infrastructure:
- 15 min…
Apartments
Individual swimming pool
Terrace
1 bedroom
Area:
Apartment - 45 m²
Price: 162,000 $ (3,600 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total area of 25 hectares. Developed infrastructure of 12,000 m2 with an emphasis on a high level of service makes the complex a place of attraction for talented, ambitious, and successful people from all over…
Villa
Private pool
Picturesque terrace
3 bedrooms
1 living room
Area:
Plot area - 300 m²
Building - 125 m²
Price: 437,500 $ (3,500 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses …
Villa two minutes from the beach.
The predicted ROI is 17%.
Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%. Interest-free payments for 12 months.
A high-yield investment facility! Guaranteed price increase! MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE complex with modern architecture.
Interior d…
The 40 m2 townhouses have a fenced plot of 100 m2 with a swimming pool and a recreation area. The complex has a communal swimming pool, a coffee shop and a co-working area.
Leasehold - 30 years. Construction period: 12 months.
Payment plan:
On the day of signing the contract 30% of the firs…
A complex of villas right on the oceanfront overlooking the sacred Mount Agung (about 3 km high). The project includes 250 villas, houses on the first line have private pools with sea water. On an area of 12,000 m2 there will be a restaurant, a cafe, a bakery, co-working, a spa, a gym, a sch…
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island.
The complex is created for permanent residence and investment.
4 rows of two-story villas with beautiful ocean views have been designed. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there is a secluded area for meditation…
We offer villas with swimming pools, summer kitchens, barbecue areas.
The residence features a spa center, a restaurant, a gym, a kids' play room, a mini park, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Sound sy…
Villa
Individual swimming pool
View of the ocean
1 bedroom
Area:
Plot area - 250 m²
Building - 100 m²
Price: 490,000 $ (4,900 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1…
The project is located on a 77 hectare gated community amidst a tropical park next to the river. Just 500 metres away is the descent to one of Uluwatu's beautiful wild beaches.
The complex includes 24 double villas with private pools and parking, as well as a cafe and a park for walking.
The…
First-class duplex houses with rooftop areas of 140 m2 and 165 m2. The houses are fully equipped with premium appliances, plumbing fixtures and other innovative components of the level of 5-star hotels
TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a first-class residential complex of 10 houses, with breathtaking …
Two-storey villas in two neighboring complexes are offered. Of the 13 villas, 7 are available for purchase. The villas are located next to the premium area of Nusa Dua, surrounded by the most expensive hotels and the best beaches on the island. Thanks to the new four-lane highway from the …
Townhouse with fascinating architecture.
Rental prices are increasing by 10-15% every year. Constant growth in real estate prices due to the development of the tourist area. Quick return on investment in 5-7 years due to the high occupancy rate of the island.
The functional design of TOW…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Exclusive villa with panoramic windows.
Rental yield, guaranteed price increase.
NEAT HOUSE GWK Villa with modern design, private pool surrounded by green spaces. All furniture and appliances are included in the price. Ceilings 6 meters. Natural stone for wall decoration.
The beach is 15 …
In this complex, water is presented by numerous swimming pools, including a large lagoon pool on Bukit, and a spa center plunging into the atmosphere of relax and serenity. The unique features of the complex is water, which can be tasted only here.
Amenities
2 restaurants, bar
spa center
Sm…