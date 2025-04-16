  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kecamatan Karangasem

New buildings for sale in Kecamatan Karangasem

Candidasa
2
Villa SEAFORA GWK
Villa SEAFORA GWK
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$385,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 142–255 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Villa with exquisite architecture. Down payment 30%. Villa with furniture and various amenities for a comfortable stay: barbecue, music system for the entire villa, swimming pool with ocean water. There is also a coffee machine, juicer, PlayStation. On the territory of the comple…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa SALTY JIM GWK
Villa SALTY JIM GWK
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$630,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 284 m²
1 real estate object 1
Modern villa with developed infrastructure. Possibility of purchase with interest-free installments. ROI - 11%. SALTY JIM GWK Villa with Sauna, Yoga Area, Pool. Landscape design, beautiful architecture and landscaped area. Villa with interior design and furniture. Infrastructure: - 15 min…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$162,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments Individual swimming pool Terrace 1 bedroom Area: Apartment - 45 m² Price: 162,000 $ (3,600 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$197,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40–213 m²
5 real estate objects 5
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total area of 25 hectares. Developed infrastructure of 12,000 m2 with an emphasis on a high level of service makes the complex a place of attraction for talented, ambitious, and successful people from all over…
Agency
Geo Estate
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$437,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa Private pool Picturesque terrace 3 bedrooms 1 living room Area: Plot area - 300 m² Building - 125 m² Price: 437,500 $ (3,500 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$190,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Villa two minutes from the beach. The predicted ROI is 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%. Interest-free payments for 12 months. A high-yield investment facility! Guaranteed price increase! MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE complex with modern architecture. Interior d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$124,938
The 40 m2 townhouses have a fenced plot of 100 m2 with a swimming pool and a recreation area. The complex has a communal swimming pool, a coffee shop and a co-working area. Leasehold - 30 years. Construction period: 12 months. Payment plan: On the day of signing the contract 30% of the firs…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$1,99M
A complex of villas right on the oceanfront overlooking the sacred Mount Agung (about 3 km high). The project includes 250 villas, houses on the first line have private pools with sea water. On an area of 12,000 m2 there will be a restaurant, a cafe, a bakery, co-working, a spa, a gym, a sch…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex PANDAWA RESIDENCE
Residential complex PANDAWA RESIDENCE
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$134,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40–153 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island. The complex is created for permanent residence and investment.  4 rows of two-story villas with beautiful ocean views have been designed. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there is a secluded area for meditation…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$384,808
We offer villas with swimming pools, summer kitchens, barbecue areas. The residence features a spa center, a restaurant, a gym, a kids' play room, a mini park, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Sound sy…
Agency
TRANIO
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$490,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa Individual swimming pool View of the ocean 1 bedroom Area: Plot area - 250 m² Building - 100 m² Price: 490,000 $ (4,900 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$388,307
The project is located on a 77 hectare gated community amidst a tropical park next to the river. Just 500 metres away is the descent to one of Uluwatu's beautiful wild beaches. The complex includes 24 double villas with private pools and parking, as well as a cafe and a park for walking. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
First-class duplex houses with rooftop areas of 140 m2 and 165 m2. The houses are fully equipped with premium appliances, plumbing fixtures and other innovative components of the level of 5-star hotels TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a first-class residential complex of 10 houses, with breathtaking …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$289,856
Two-storey villas in two neighboring complexes are offered. Of the 13 villas, 7 are available for purchase. The villas are located next to the premium area of ​​Nusa Dua, surrounded by the most expensive hotels and the best beaches on the island. Thanks to the new four-lane highway from the …
Agency
TRANIO
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Townhouse with fascinating architecture. Rental prices are increasing by 10-15% every year. Constant growth in real estate prices due to the development of the tourist area. Quick return on investment in 5-7 years due to the high occupancy rate of the island. The functional design of TOW…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa NEAT HOUSE GWK
Villa NEAT HOUSE GWK
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 120 m²
1 real estate object 1
Exclusive villa with panoramic windows. Rental yield, guaranteed price increase. NEAT HOUSE GWK Villa with modern design, private pool surrounded by green spaces. All furniture and appliances are included in the price. Ceilings 6 meters. Natural stone for wall decoration. The beach is 15 …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$164,918
In this complex, water is presented by numerous swimming pools, including a large lagoon pool on Bukit, and a spa center plunging into the atmosphere of relax and serenity. The unique features of the complex is water, which can be tasted only here. Amenities 2 restaurants, bar spa center Sm…
Agency
TRANIO
