  2. Indonesia
  Apart hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.

Apart hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.

Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$95,045
14
ID: 27992
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.

A Unique Wellness & Resort-Inspired Living Concept.

Project Overview:

Azoria Living by COCO Development redefines modern living and investment opportunities in Bali.
Located just 3 minutes from Nunggalan Beach, this exclusive community of 185 apartments & villas blends contemporary architecture, resort-style facilities, and a strong focus on wellness and sports living.

Unit Types: Sizes und Prices

  • Studios ~ 28 m² from 81.000€

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 40 m² from 132.000€

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 80 m² 208.000€

  • 3-Bedroom Apartments ~ 120 m² from 278.000€

  • Smart layouts with premium finishes

  • Flexible unit sizes available (details upon request)

Attractive Payment Plan:

  • 50% upon signing

  • 30% after 12 months

  • 20% through rental income or resale proceeds
    Completion: Q1 2027

Features & Facilities:

  • 6 Padel Courts – the fastest-growing lifestyle sport.

  • Uluwatu’s largest gym with state-of-the-art equipment.

  • Yoga, spa & wellness zones.

  • 3 lagoon-style pools with a beach club vibe.

  • Co-working spaces & community lounges.

  • On-site café, restaurants & podcast studio.

  • Fully managed by COCO BALINEST for hassle-free ownership.

Prime Location in Uluwatu:

  • Only 3 minutes to Nunggalan Beach – one of Bali’s most stunning hidden gems.

  • Surrounded by world-class surf spots, beach clubs & dining.

  • 35 minutes to Denpasar International Airport.

  • Perfect for tourism rentals & lifestyle living.

Investment Highlights

  • Entry-level pricing from just €81,000 – ideal for first-time investors.

  • Projected rental yields of 6–8% annually with 70–80% occupancy.

  • 20% of the purchase price covered through rental income.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential in booming Uluwatu.

  • Fully managed – enjoy passive income with zero hassle.

Conclusion:

Azoria Living is more than a home – it’s a lifestyle investment with long-term value.
Whether you’re seeking a tropical getaway or a high-yield property, this project delivers luxury, convenience, and strong ROI.

Secure your unit now in one of Bali’s most sought-after resort-style developments!

Location on the map

Tabanan, Indonesia

