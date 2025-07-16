Apart hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.

Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
A Unique Wellness & Resort-Inspired Living Concept.
Project Overview:
Azoria Living by COCO Development redefines modern living and investment opportunities in Bali.
Located just 3 minutes from Nunggalan Beach, this exclusive community of 185 apartments & villas blends contemporary architecture, resort-style facilities, and a strong focus on wellness and sports living.
Unit Types: Sizes und Prices
Studios ~ 28 m² from 81.000€
1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 40 m² from 132.000€
2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 80 m² 208.000€
3-Bedroom Apartments ~ 120 m² from 278.000€
Smart layouts with premium finishes
Flexible unit sizes available (details upon request)
Attractive Payment Plan:
50% upon signing
30% after 12 months
20% through rental income or resale proceeds
Completion: Q1 2027
Features & Facilities:
6 Padel Courts – the fastest-growing lifestyle sport.
Uluwatu’s largest gym with state-of-the-art equipment.
Yoga, spa & wellness zones.
3 lagoon-style pools with a beach club vibe.
Co-working spaces & community lounges.
On-site café, restaurants & podcast studio.
Fully managed by COCO BALINEST for hassle-free ownership.
Prime Location in Uluwatu:
Only 3 minutes to Nunggalan Beach – one of Bali’s most stunning hidden gems.
Surrounded by world-class surf spots, beach clubs & dining.
35 minutes to Denpasar International Airport.
Perfect for tourism rentals & lifestyle living.
Investment Highlights
Entry-level pricing from just €81,000 – ideal for first-time investors.
Projected rental yields of 6–8% annually with 70–80% occupancy.
20% of the purchase price covered through rental income.
Strong capital appreciation potential in booming Uluwatu.
Fully managed – enjoy passive income with zero hassle.
Conclusion:
Azoria Living is more than a home – it’s a lifestyle investment with long-term value.
Whether you’re seeking a tropical getaway or a high-yield property, this project delivers luxury, convenience, and strong ROI.
Secure your unit now in one of Bali’s most sought-after resort-style developments!