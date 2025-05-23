Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

The premium resort complex on the second line of the ocean consists of apartments and villas.

The modern apartments are built in the Balinese style, and have floor-to-ceiling windows, convenient layouts and private balconies.

The smart villas are on the ground floor of the apartment buildings, have private entrances, terraces and green areas.

The villas with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms have private swimming pools, terraces and courtyards. Some villas have roof-top terraces with a view of the ocean.

Features:

panoramic view of the ocean

direct access to the beach

restaurants

kids' center

roof-top swimming pool

parking

spa

fitness center

co-working space

paddle courts

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located within walking distance of the secluded sandy beach, in the heart of the tourist area of Nusa Dua.