  Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

Benoa, Indonesia
$89,643
18
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

About the complex

The premium resort complex on the second line of the ocean consists of apartments and villas.

The modern apartments are built in the Balinese style, and have floor-to-ceiling windows, convenient layouts and private balconies.

The smart villas are on the ground floor of the apartment buildings, have private entrances, terraces and green areas.

The villas with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms have private swimming pools, terraces and courtyards. Some villas have roof-top terraces with a view of the ocean.

Features:

  • panoramic view of the ocean
  • direct access to the beach
  • restaurants
  • kids' center
  • roof-top swimming pool
  • parking
  • spa
  • fitness center
  • co-working space
  • paddle courts
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located within walking distance of the secluded sandy beach, in the heart of the tourist area of Nusa Dua.

  • Geger Beach - 7 minutes walk
  • Luxury cafes and restaurants - 7 minutes
  • Melasti Beach - 15 minutes
  • Golf club - 3 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

