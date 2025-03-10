Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia

The project is located on a 77 hectare gated community amidst a tropical park next to the river. Just 500 metres away is the descent to one of Uluwatu's beautiful wild beaches.

The complex includes 24 double villas with private pools and parking, as well as a cafe and a park for walking.

The land is on a 38 year lease with a priority right to extend for a further 50 years - a total of 88 years.

Estimated yield by developer - 13%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nunggalan is a neighbourhood in Uluwatu with a strong European community. There is a limited supply of available land for construction.

The area has an extensive leisure infrastructure with restaurants, concept stores, beauty salons, hotels, helipad, paragliding, golf courses, saunas.

Nyang Nyang beach and cliff-top lookouts are just minutes away.

The nearest international kindergarten and school is 5 minutes away.