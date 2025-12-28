  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. New houses

New Houses and Villas for sale in Indonesia

Bali
108
Lesser Sunda Islands
114
Badung
56
North Kuta
22
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Villa Ubud Dream
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$215,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 70–78 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Ubud Dream is a unique complex of 41 two-level villas in the heart of Ubud.Villas with designer finishes and furniture for privacy or family holidays:1 bedroom - from 78 m22 bedrooms - up to 86 m2Payment installments30% down payment50% in installments until completion of construction20% of r…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
78.0
255,000
Apartment
70.0 – 78.0
215,000 – 255,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud № 501 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area: Building - 132.7 m² Land - 120 m² Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² ) Income from renting a townhouse: Revenue per day: 180 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $ R…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$449,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa with a unique location. ROI - 11 percent. The villa is ideal for both permanent residence and investment. Up to 8 months' installments are available. Villa in a guarded quiet village. The complex is located on the territory of the largest golf club. Villa with terrace, three…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Townhouse ECOVERSE RESORT RESIDENCES
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$381,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 39–383 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool. 30% down payment with 7 installments. Long-term lease 28+30 years. Townhouse with private garden, swimming pool, relaxation area. Ultra-modern townhouse, created with a new and comfortable layout, wider than standard townhouses. Am…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Village
Villa Village
Villa Village
Villa Village
Villa Village
Villa Village
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$175,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!High rental yields!Installments available!Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxation and the dynamic life of digital noma…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Villa Villas in a SPA complex managed by Ribas Hotel Group
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years. Financial advantages: Annual yield - from USD 37,059 Net profit per year - from USD 18,333 ROI - 15.1% Capitalization - 22.3% Profitability is fixed in the contract. Management: Ribas Hotel Group. A uniqu…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$620,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 263 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments with a top location close to the ocean. Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment. Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months. The apartments include designer finishes and fu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Ubud District, Indonesia
from
$340,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 87–158 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, Ubud. This cultural and spiritual center of the island is known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The villas are surrounded by jungle and surrounded by greenery, creating a feeling of complete p…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Villa Villas in a SPA complex with guaranteed income under the management of Ribas Hotel Group.
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years. Financial advantages: Annual yield - from USD 37,059 Net profit per year - from USD 18,333 ROI - 15.1% Capitalization - 22.3% Profitability is fixed in the contract. Management: Ribas Hotel Group. …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Townhouse
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Number of floors 2
Area 75–105 m²
2 real estate properties 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all major locations in Bali. Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view (furniture, built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, smart …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Villa two minutes from the beach. The predicted ROI is 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%. Interest-free payments for 12 months. The ideal choice for high-yield investments! Interior decoration and furnishings are included in the price. Close to …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in the complex U Villas PandawaInstalments: up to 12 monthsDelivery: December 2024ROI: 17%1. Description:We bring to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the area of Uluwatu, Bali. The villas are located in a non-tourist zon…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$492,757
The year of construction 2025
A unique opportunity to invest in a premium fully furnished villa in Bali with high rental income potential! Fully furnished villas   turnkey ! Payment terms: 10% down payment, 2 years installments.  Discover the perfect combination of luxury and practicality in a villa  "turnkey", which …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$438,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa a few minutes from the ocean. Villa in a popular area with high rental demand. 2-3 bedrooms are the most sought-after segment in rent. Villa with a modern design and is fully ready for occupancy. All amenities, including high-quality furniture, will make your life comfortable and cozy.…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40–337 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex overlooking the ocean. An excellent investment option with high rental yield (ROI 15-18%). The villa is designed for comfortable permanent living with full turnkey finishing. Modern “smart home” system. The best location in the most popular area of ​​Ca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.7 – 40.0
124,900 – 140,000
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0
409,000
Villa
90.2 – 337.0
290,000 – 1,08M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 80–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villas for sale in LOYO Villas Ubud, Bali  Luxury villas for sale in a unique complex of 5 villas - LOYO Villas Ubud, located in the heart of Bali, in Ubud. This is an ideal place to live and relax, surrounded by nature and cultural attractions. 1. Characteristics of the object One …
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa Eight Feeels
Villa Eight Feeels
Villa Eight Feeels
Villa Eight Feeels
Villa Eight Feeels
Villa Eight Feeels
Kedewatan, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa in Ubud is a stylish investment with a yield of up to 15% per annum!Increase in value – 10-15% annually!Installments available!Full furnishings!Modern 2 bedroom villa in the elite complex of Eight Feeels is a harmony of Japanese minimalism and Balinese nature. Ideal for those wh…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS
Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS
Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS
Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS
Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS
Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$234,896
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!Flexible terms of purchase! Installments available!The Palm Grandio's is a premium villa complex in Pattaya. The project is inspired by Scandinavian design with an emphasis on functionality and elegance.Facilities: high ceilings, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$320,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A unique opportunity to purchase a villa in the prestigious Melasti Dream Residence complex in Bali! General information: - Location: Bali, Bukit, Melasti area - Number of villas: 63 - Profitability (ROI): 17% - Rental yield: 25-30% Description of the villas: Each Melasti Drea…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$399,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa away from the noise, in a quiet location. Villa in the popular developing area of Melastie, where the average occupancy rate of 3-bedroom villas with daily rent is 67.8%. 3 bedrooms are the most popular segment in rent. High demand for 2-4 bedroom villas and lack of offers allow you to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$420,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 200–300 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Premium villa for long-term living and investment. Rental yield is up to 15% per year. Villa fully finished on a turnkey basis. Own swimming pool surrounded by beautiful nature. The advantages of the acquisition are the increase in value after completion of construction by up to 25%. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa PREMIUM CLASS townhouse in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Villa PREMIUM CLASS townhouse in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Villa PREMIUM CLASS townhouse in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Villa PREMIUM CLASS townhouse in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Villa PREMIUM CLASS townhouse in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Villa PREMIUM CLASS townhouse in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$210,000
The year of construction 2026
The complex consists of hotel rooms, townhouses and villas, a total of 138 units, is being built on an area of ​​10,000 m2, of which 50% is green territory, is located 5 minutes from the beach, which makes it attractive for both residents and investors. Proximity to the ocean and convenie…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$230,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex Installment plan: up to 12 months Delivery: December 2024 ROI: 17% 1. Description: We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a n…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Area 34–140 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$399,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the heart of Bali. Real estate growth in the area, guaranteed high yield. Demanded rental. Apartment with fully equipped furniture. Developed infrastructure and facilities: from original cafes to spas - all this is within walking distance. You do not have to travel far for shop…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$330,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 124 m²
1 real estate property 1
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields. Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%. The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 97–125 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, BaliLuxury villas and apartments are for sale in the unique complex XO Project I Canggu, located on the most touristic street of Changu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of events and e…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Townhouse View apartments
Townhouse View apartments
Townhouse View apartments
Townhouse View apartments
Townhouse View apartments
Townhouse View apartments
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern townhouses with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!High rental yields!Installments available!Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxation and the dynamic life of digital …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$303,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas in Bali (Uluvatu) - an investment in a paradise holiday and a stable income!Full furnishings!Flexible installments!Rising cost 10-15% per year!The Dreamland project offers stylish 1-3 bedroom villas with private pools, panoramic windows and thoughtful architecture. Modern villa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Sumba Barat, Indonesia
from
$395,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia. The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the co…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$188,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 50–87 m²
15 real estate properties 15
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
50.0 – 87.0
188,000 – 270,000
Villa
76.0 – 87.0
220,000 – 230,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$300,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$570,000
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!High yield: 8-12% per annum!Installments available!Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!Private villas with ocean views!Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.
Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
from
$395,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia. The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the co…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Cube VIlla
Villa Cube VIlla
Villa Cube VIlla
Villa Cube VIlla
Villa Cube VIlla
Villa Cube VIlla
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$400,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic views of nature and high-quality finishes in Bali!CONCRETE CUBE VILLA is a modern project that creates unique values for the Client, the villa combines eco-friendly design solutions, energy-efficient materials with technologies an…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in Bali is an ideal investment with a yield of up to 15% per annum!Installments available!Full furnishings!Modern 3-bedroom villa Onsider in the prestigious area of Uluvatu is not just a house, but a profitable investment with high liquidity. Spacious rooms, private pool and …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Show all Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$545,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Show all Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
VillaFirst line in the oceanOceanic basin3 bedroomsPanoramic viewArea:Building - 213 m2Price: 290,000Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shar…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Villa Spacious swimming pool 2 bedrooms Area: Building - 75 m² Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 125 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the ob…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa for investment with views of the jungle and the river Rental yield: up to 14.6% per annum with a load of 80% Villa with Balinese architecture. High ceilings, swimming pool, lounge area. Date of delivery: January 2025 UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE villas are located in Pejeng (Pedzheng), Ubud…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 235–310 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310 sq. m). ROI 8-14%. (260 sq.) ROI 13-24% (332 sq.) Villa with modern interior design. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. On-site amenities: - Lounge area with swimming pool; - Garden; - Manag…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$437,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa Private pool Picturesque terrace 3 bedrooms 1 living room Area: Plot area - 300 m² Building - 125 m² Price: 437,500 $ (3,500 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$99,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 2 bedroom villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including white st…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$595,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 263–358 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Aquamarine 1 villa complex consists of 17 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of ​​Canggu, Bali. The villas are located in a closed area, under 24-hour security. The distance to the ocean is only 2 minutes by transport or 7 min…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Premium townhouse close to the ocean with beautiful sunset views. The rental price increases by 10—15% every year. Townhouse with a comfortable layout, private pool and terrace. High ceilings of 3.6 meters create a feeling of unique space. Furniture, equipped kitchen, built-in storage, lan…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 280–348 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$330,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 Floors 2 bedrooms Pool Terrace Spacious living room Area: Building - 183.5 m² Land - 220 m² Price: 365,000 $ (1,989 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Revenue per day: 250 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 200 $ Revenu…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$259,000
The year of construction 2023
Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. Th…
Developer
Samahita Group
Leave a request
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area: Building - 132.7 m² Land - 120 m² Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² ) Income from renting a townhouse: Revenue per day: 180 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with high payback. Townhouse PERERENAN GATE with passive income from daily rent. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resale from 30%. Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace. Infrastructure: - Beach ""Pererenan"" in 10 minutes. - Restaura…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 117–159 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Villa 80 meters from the beach.Advantages: yields up to 15% per year.Facilities:- Own pool with hydromassage;- The smart home system;- Home theater;- Wine cabinet;- Storage.- Washing machine;- Bosch household appliances and analogues;- Plumbing Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and analogues.Location s…
Agency
Foreign Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Kedewatan, Indonesia
from
$395,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 401 m²
1 real estate property 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 350 m²
1 real estate property 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
Leave a request
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 41–193 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 68.9
119,000 – 199,000
Villa
193.4
309,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$345,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 100 meters from Jimbaran beach. ROI - 13.3%. Payback in 7.5 years. The architecture of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail for a comfortable stay. The villa is also fully furnished with a bathroom in each bedroom and a private pool. In parallel with the constructio…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$159,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 3 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 200 m²
1 real estate property 1
Family villa with a large area. Predicted ROI - 17%. The concept of the complex includes: - System “safe home” - Management company with experience working with children - Play area for children in each villa - Children's menu and games room in the villa restaurant - Within walkin…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Villa in a cozy and quiet area. Yield up to 15.8%. Villa with a beautiful panoramic view of green forests and the ocean. The villa complex is located on the territory of a golf club, just a minute from the breathtaking Dreamland beach. The location of the villa in a guarded area, whe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$265,709
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 130 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique villa with ocean views. Villa with investment attractiveness, providing rental yield of 8-10% per year. Interior design and landscape design can be individual. There is a private pool on site. Advantages: lease term - 27 years + extension for 23 years, 5-year warranty on the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$309,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Inf…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
First-class duplex houses with rooftop areas of 140 m2 and 165 m2. The houses are fully equipped with premium appliances, plumbing fixtures and other innovative components of the level of 5-star hotels TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a first-class residential complex of 10 houses, with breathtaking …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Villa 5 STORIES
Legian, Indonesia
from
$400,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
The 5 STORIES residential complex is built of five villas located in the ideal area of ​​Pererenane, 800 meters from the beach. Modern 3-room villa with a spacious living area and kitchen with panoramic windows. The special feature of the villa is the spacious terrace next to the private …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
