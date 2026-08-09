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New buildings for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

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Lombok Timur
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Jerowaru
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tanjung skuie
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Mataram
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Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$69,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
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Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Show all Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$159,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 3 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
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Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Show all Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$99,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 2 bedroom villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including white st…
Developer
Arya Properties
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TekceTekce
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Show all Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$89,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold Explore this 3 bedroom apartment located in Sunut Lombok. This spacious living arrangement, comprising three bedrooms and a living room, is perfect for large families or a group of friends requiring extra rooms for various purposes. The apartment features thre…
Developer
Arya Properties
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Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Show all Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Desa Rora, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 40 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Modern apartment with turnkey finishing.Price increases of more than 25%. Rental yield is 15%.Apartments with furniture and decoration of premium class. Five minutes to the ocean.Premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean.The atmosphere of r…
Agency
Foreign Real Estate
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Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Lingk Bukit Ngandang, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa  2 floors 2 bedrooms 10 minutes to the beach Area: Villa area - 95 m² Land - 100 m² Price: 150 000 $ ($1,579 per m²) Income from renting out a villa: Revenue per day: $200 Loading - 80% Revenue per day including load: $160 Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Show all Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$34,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. If you're seeking budget friendly accommodation, our glamping style one bedroom villa might be the ideal choice for you. While this villa doesn't have its private bathroom,…
Developer
Arya Properties
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