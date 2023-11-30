  1. Realting.com
Villa PARQ BLUE FRENCH QUARTER
Villa PARQ BLUE FRENCH QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€266,331
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villas on the « Instagram » shore of Bali. In the Uluvatu area. The complex has 600 villas. The territory has a large pool with oceanic water. The villas are created with complete comfort and minimalism. Each villa has its own pool. Purchasing villas is possible with a minimum initial contribution of 40%. 20,000 square meters. m of infrastructure in one complex, including restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket and a gallery of branded boutiques. Also a kindergarten and a school. This project was created for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and an investment project. The forecast for an increase in the value of real estate by 30%.   Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Villa Villa vozle okeana
Seraya, Indonesia
from
€398,358
Completion date: 2025
Villa Private pool Picturesque terrace 3 bedrooms 1 living room Area: Plot area - 300 m² Building - 125 m² Price: 437,500 $ (3,500 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Terms of payment and ownership of real estate: Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years 
Cottage village Mandala Eco Village
Cottage village Mandala Eco Village
Sengkol, Indonesia
from
€84,000
Completion date: 2027
The most unusual and ambitious project on the southern coast of Lombok Island, consisting of 88 bamboo villas, located in the modern eco-village of the same name. The concept of the complex reflects a new more sustainable lifestyle aimed at environmentally oriented dynamics and in constant contact with the surrounding nature.  The project provides only 20% of the development of each site, including rainwater collection systems, natural heating and cooling, solar chimneys, water bodies and natural materials. The unique design of the villas from four different architectural studios Pablo Luna, WNA Studio, Dikarya Architect, Bio Arc harmoniously fits into the tropical surroundings. Each residential block is equipped with passive heating and cooling, has its own tropical garden, private pool, high ceilings and well ventilated spaces. Investments in this project — is not only a profitable investment with the possibility of generating income, but also the prospect of becoming part of a community of like-minded people built on the principles of nature conservation, sustainable lifestyle, holistic well-being, etc, social connections and personal growth. Growth of land and capital is 15-20%. When purchasing real estate, a residence permit in Indonesia is included. Service & infrastructure: Botanical garden Medical clinic International school Restaurants & cafes Public center Yoga-retrit Parking Private pools Security & video surveillance
Cottage village Mango Creek ROI 17-29
Cottage village Mango Creek ROI 17-29
Sengkol, Indonesia
from
€179,000
Completion date: 2024
Located in the heart of Kuta on the island of Lombok, the residential complex offers a charming combination of bohemian luxury and natural beauty. These villas are a real paradise where you can enjoy the serenity of the cool air of the jungle and bask in the warmth of the tropical sun, swimming in your own pool. The advantageous location of the complex, just a 5-minute drive from the city center, provides easy access to the vibrant local culture, exquisite restaurants and stunning beaches that this wonderful island has to offer. Villas with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms have their own private swimming pool, an enclosed kitchen and a spacious living room. Whether you are looking for a holiday residence or a lucrative investment, this property is bound to exceed your expectations. ROI in this complex is 17-29%, the annual rental income is 42,000€ - 69,600€ with an average occupancy rate of 75%
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€318,687
Area 105 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular Changu area. Two-bedroom townhouses ( 105 sq.m ), with designer repairs and furniture. Each house also has a modern « smart home ». Townhouse has an individual outdoor pool where you can retire and be alone with nature. Advantages of the complex: - Internal infrastructure includes round-the-clock security and customer service. - The best beach clubs, restaurants and boutiques of Bali are within walking distance. - The distance to Berava Beach is only 300 meters. The minimum down payment is 25%. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali, which guarantees investment attractiveness and payback. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate according to your wishes. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€227,633
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa SUNNY CUDDLES BERAWA is 7 minutes from the popular Berava Beach in the modern Changu area. The villas are presented in two layout options: 70 and 110 sq.m. Studio with one and two bedrooms. The interior of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail. The ability to choose a design is light and dark. Panoramic view from the window to the picturesque nature of Bali. Changu is the most popular area in Bali, famous among tourists. Stable annual income - 13-20%, payback - 4-6 years. Complex infrastructure: pool, cinema, bar / hookah. Call or write, answer all your questions! We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Bali. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Villa PARQ FAMILY
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€138,401
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Family villas on the stunning island of Bali in a cultural and developing capital with the picturesque nature of Ubuda. The villas are surrounded by tropical jungle, over a large area of 8,000 sq.m. There is everything you need for the development of your child: from creative studios to the Olympic pool and tennis court. The villas are rented with complete finished design repairs and furniture. Each villa has its own pool. The increase in value in the next 3-4 years by 30%. Ideal for accommodation or rental with an annual income of 15%. The complex has a very rich infrastructure for children and adults: - Dance, vocal, art studios. - Restaurants, cafes, fitness, yoga, beauty studio, coworking. - Tennis court, pool, basketball court, volleyball. The area is very developed by social infrastructure and educational institutions. Villas are in demand for daily rent. In a month, earnings are about 2500 $. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex KIARA OCEAN PLACE
Residential complex KIARA OCEAN PLACE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€191,212
Area 82–158 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartment with an ideal location at the intersection of the most popular areas of Bali - Berava and Seminyak. Apartments in the KIARA OCEAN PLACE residential complex are presented with modern cozy layouts ( 82-158 sq.m. ) with full finishes « turnkey ». With an available installment for 16 months. For residents of the complex there is a gym, swimming pool, business center and pool bar. Famous beach clubs such as Café Del Mar and Potato Head Beach Club are also within walking distance. The apartments are located in an ideal picturesque place with social infrastructure, which guarantees an annual income of 10-15%. Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€121,101
Completion date: 2025
Apartments 7 Minutes to the beach Panoramic view Pool 1 bedroom Area: Apartment area - 38 m² Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 43,800 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 38,982 $ (28 %) Payback - 4 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 135 000 $ Sale price: 168 750 $ Profit: 33 750 $ (25 %) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction: june 2025 Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€323,421
Area 74–246 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The first luxury residence of LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE in Bali in the promising area of Uluvatu. The houses are located among the white rocks, with a complete repair of « turnkey » with stunning ocean views. With an interest-free installment of 24 months. Within walking distance of the beaches of Impossibles and Bingin. Bali is one of the most attractive for investment in real estate with high income potential. The complex is equipped with amenities for a comfortable stay: - 5 star personal concierge service - Hotel restaurant and two pools ( including 68-meter infinity-pool ) - Gym and Wellness Center - Kids Club - 24-hour security and full-time staff on site Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Residential complex PARQ BLUE CALIFORNIA QUARTER
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€168,449
Area 50 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments on the most beautiful shore of Bali. In the Uluvatu area. The complex has 600 villas. The complex will have a grand lagoon pool of 40 * 50 m in size. Apartments are created with complete comfort and minimalism. Acquisition of an apartment is possible with a minimum initial contribution of 40%. 20,000 square meters. m of infrastructure in one complex, including restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket and a gallery of branded boutiques. Also a kindergarten and a school. This project was created for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and an investment project. The investor receives net profit in any account and in any currency that is convenient for him. The developer transfers money every three months. Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Villa na Bali
Villa Villa na Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€523,556
Completion date: 2024
Villa 2 Floors in the villa 3 bedrooms Pool Room room Ruftop Area: Land - 237 m² Building - 280,15 m² Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 per year $) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 104,057 $ (14%) Payback - 5.3 years  Income from buying and selling a villa: Purchase price: 575 000 $  Sale price: 777 000 $ Profit: 202 000 $ (35%) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 29 years Completion of construction: august 2024
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€194,854
Completion date: 2025
Apartments  system "Smart house'' 1 bedroom Terrace Wardrobe Area: Apartment - 55 m² Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2) Income from renting apartments: Revenue per day: 116 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $ Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 34,006 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 30,636 $ (15.2 %) Payback - 5 - 10 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 214 000 $ Sale price: 340 260 $ Profit: 126 260 $ (59 %) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 27 years
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€204,870
Completion date: 2025
Townhouse  Pool 2 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the complex  Smart home system Area: Buildings- 76 m² Land - 50 m² Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year- 130 $ ( 40,332 $) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 35,895 $ (11 %) Payback - 6.2 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 225 000 $ Sale price: 292 500 $  Profit : 67 500 $ (+30%) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction - June 2025 Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 25 years
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€264,055
Completion date: 2025
Villa  First line by the ocean Ocean basin 3 bedrooms Panoramic view Area: Building - 213 m² Price: 290,000 Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Apart-hotel Atrium Lombok
Apart-hotel Atrium Lombok
Sengkol, Indonesia
from
€81,225
Area 33–116 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
A complex of designer apartments located in the heart of Lombok Island in the thriving tourist area of Kuta Mandalika. The new project is a luxury resort with all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life on the territory. The complex is represented by 78 first-class apartments with 1.2 and 3 bedrooms in 12 different sizes and layouts, equipped with all the amenities of a modern residential complex. Magnificently decorated in tropical minimalist Mediterranean and Indonesian themes, the apartments meet a wide range of taste and style of their inhabitants. Each owner of the apartment has the opportunity to stay and receive passive income from renting a property. ROI is more than 10%, the annual capital growth in the area at the moment is 20%.
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€125,000
Area 60–121 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Samahita Group
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter double apartments. All apartments are equipped with modern smart systems, high-quality finishing materials and modern quality furniture. The apartments are sold with decoration and finished furniture. Attractive prices and purchase conditions at the beginning of sales!
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€190,301
Completion date: 2024
Profitable real estate in Bali for living and investing in the top location of Changu Changu is the pearl of the tourist part of Bali. This is the most popular and visited location, combining several different styles of recreation and life. The best cafes and restaurants, beach clubs and 5* hotels, top establishments with entertainment and sports infrastructure are concentrated here. In addition, Changu is rice fields on the slopes of mountains, a unique volcanic-colored beach, surf spots of various levels. In 2019, Forbes ranked Changu 4th in the TOP places on the planet ideal for living and investing! The area is located near three popular and colorful beaches. The average annual increase in the value of real estate in this area is 30%. The average annual rental price is growing by 15% per year. In 4 years, the value of land has increased by more than 300% A complex of designer apartments in the heart of Changgu The completion date is December 2024. After the completion of the construction, the apartments are taken over by a team of professionals with more than 15 years of experience in Bali. The apartments will be ready on a turnkey basis, no time and attention is required, the investor makes a profit. Remote access to a transparent personal account and all the data necessary to control the operation of the business will be provided. Payback. Optimistic - 5.4 years. Realistic - 6.7 years. Apartments of 60 sq.m without a swimming pool - 209 thousand. $ Apartments of 85 sq.m with a swimming pool - 259 thousand. $ Lease until 2048 with a further 25 years Durable finishing, designer furniture, plumbing More than 50 popular cafes and restaurants nearby 5 minutes by bike to Berawa beach 6 minutes by bike to the largest and most popular beach clubs: Atlas beach club and Finns beach club 5 minutes by bike to the water park Supermarkets and pharmacies within walking distance
Residential complex SUNNY APART III
Residential complex SUNNY APART III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€163,896
Area 47 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments in a new complex on the ocean. ROI 20.66%, payback - 4-6 years Apartments with panoramic views of the picturesque nature of Bali. Fully finished « turnkey ». Planning with one and two bedrooms (50 - 60 sq.m.). The latest residential complex is located in the popular tourist area of Changu. Complex infrastructure: large pool, bar and rooftop lounge with sunset views, gym, restaurant, parking. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, tell everything about real estate in Bali and select according to your wishes. The consultation is absolutely FREE.
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€111,996
Completion date: 2024
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others. The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings. Features and specifications: 1 Bed | 1 Bath Enclosed living and dining area Land size: 400 m2 Living space: 36-69 m2 Land title: Leasehold Building: 4-level Furnishing: Furnished Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024   Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension) Available in 9 units – Category A (3 units): USD 109,000 – Category B (4 units): USD 123,000 – Category C (2 units): USD 139,000
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
€227,633
Completion date: 2024
First-class duplex houses with rooftop areas of 140 m2 and 165 m2. The houses are fully equipped with premium appliances, plumbing fixtures and other innovative components of the level of 5-star hotels TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a first-class residential complex of 10 houses, with breathtaking views of the ocean. Located in Uluwatu, which owns the most beautiful beaches in Bali. TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU is a modern project that creates unique values for the client, which combines eco-friendly design solutions, energy-efficient materials with technology and high quality standards. Each townhouse has been designed with the highest quality standards in mind. We offer a turnkey solution to ensure the most comfortable living in every home. The high quality of materials and appliances guarantees the durability and reliability of the house for many years. The management company will provide profit and management of the facility for ROI and your comfort ULUWATU is an exclusive place that combines natural beauty and the most attractive beaches on the island of Bali. The TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU complex is located near the Bulgari Resort, in one of the most picturesque places in the world, which has long been synonymous with paradise in a quiet tropical corner. ULUWATU also offers world-class surfing and golf spots, many beaches with azure blue waters and white sand, panoramas from the peaks of one of the most beautiful islands in the world. On the ground floor of the villa there is a living room, a kitchen, a toilet room, as well as a swimming pool for relaxation. The first floor is designed with a height of 3.6 meters, which provides a unique feeling of spaciousness. The high quality of the materials and techniques used in the construction of this villa guarantees its durability and stability On the second floor there are two comfortable bedrooms and a bathroom. Each bedroom is provided with a mattress of the highest quality standards KING KOIL - for recovery in the process of sleep, and premium appliances. Each bedroom is decorated in a special style, which is complemented by wooden elements, and mirrors to the full height of the room. Large sliding windows, provide plenty of light A unique view and a large terrace with access to the rooftop, which will amaze you with its expanses and views, which offers an unforgettable view of the sunsets BUILT-IN WAREHOUSE, BACKYARD, PRIVATE POOL, EQUIPPED KITCHEN, PRIVACY, FURNISHED, BUILT-IN STORAGE, ADJACENT TERRITORY Location https://goo.gl/maps/EJ9c4K8tdb6FUdBU8?coh=178573&entry=tt Townhouses 140 sq.m - 250,000 thousand $ Townhouses 165 sq.m - 300,000 thousand $ It is possible to issue in Freehold
Apart-hotel Apart-hotel Aviator
Apart-hotel Apart-hotel Aviator
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€115,638
Completion date: 2024
Расположенная в отличном месте и полностью застроенном районе Чангу, эта комфортабельная жилая квартира имеет статус красной зоны, что гарантирует инвесторам право сдавать жилье туристам на посуточной основе. Он находится всего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа, медицинского центра, теннисных кортов, кондитерских, кафе, ресторанов, супермаркетов и других. В квартире 4 этажа, стильный интерьер с авиационными мотивами в отделке, прочная стена, современный санузел и кухня, умиротворяющий вид за окном. Он строится как капитальное здание, лишенное традиционных индонезийских недостатков жилья. Здесь будет приятно остановиться в любую погоду, сейчас или через десять лет. Он также поставляется с возобновляемым страховым полисом сроком на один год, 5-летней гарантией на строительство здания и 1-летней гарантией на мебель и фурнитуру. Особенности и характеристики: 1 кровать | 1 Ванная Закрытая гостиная и столовая Площадь участка: 400 м2 Жилая площадь: 36-69 м2 Право собственности на землю: Аренда Здание: 4-этажное Меблировка: Меблирована Год постройки: Март 2023 – Март 2024   Аренда: 30 лет (гарантированное продление) Доступно в 3 единицах
Villa Designer villa in Canggu with volcano view
Villa Designer villa in Canggu with volcano view
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€209,423
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Modern designer villa in the most popular area of Bali - Canggu 🇮🇩 🔑 Equipped with furniture, appliances, and decor under the design project, as well as plants in the garden 📐 On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and a swimming pool with a terrace. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. On the roof - an extra rooftop space, with a gorgeous view, closed from the wind and excess sun. Land in a long-term lease for 29 years with an extension specified in the contract. 💯 Guaranteed rice field & Batur volcano view villa 🏗 The project of internatioonal team of engineers, designers, and builders with extensive experience and a rich portfolio. Villas are built under european standards. 🤵 There is a management company that takes over the management and guest services, including concierge. All this will allow you to rent a villa at a good price or make a profit. You can choose a villa already under construction or in a new pre-sale project at the best price (40% savings). Call or write for any questions you may have. For investments - from 1 million USD special conditions 🔥 Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible. Get in touch by WhatsApp  
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€758,306
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island.
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€2,93M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer exclusive villas with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terraces and swimming pools of 108 m2. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restaurants. Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island.
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€332,345
Completion date: 2025
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 52,866 $ (14.8 %) Payback - 7.3 years Profit : 90000 $ (25%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction - built Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€318,687
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Samahita Group
Apartments   View apartment Developed infrastructure of the complex City or ocean view 1 bedroom Pool Fitness center Area: Building - 81 m² Price: 350,000 $ (4,321 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 250 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 68,500 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 47,393 $ (15.8 %) Payback - 7-10 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 350 000 $ Sale price: 450 000 $ Profit: 100,000 $ (28 %) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: Completion of construction: june 2025. Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 30 years + extension
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Seraya, Indonesia
from
€147,506
Completion date: 2025
Apartments Individual swimming pool Terrace 1 bedroom Area: Apartment - 45 m² Price: 162,000 $ (3,600 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€292,336
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a townhouse with a large swimming pool, a parking, a garden, a view of rice fields. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - August, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of a residential area, within walking distance of the ocean, near bars and restaurants. Berawa Beach- 7 minutes drive Ocean - 15 minutes Recreation club - 4 minutes drive Beach club - 6 minutes drive
Residential complex Infinity
Residential complex Infinity
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
€204,870
Area 75–213 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 15 hectares, on which there will be restaurants, cafes, shops, a shopping center, a bakery, a co-working space, a spa, a sports complex, a school, a kindergarten, an infinity pool with ocean water, a helipad, a stable, as well as children's and sports grounds.
Villa NILA RESIDENCE
Villa NILA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€463,461
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Luxury villas in the NILA RESIDENCE award complex in the most prosperous area of Bali - Changu. Changu District is the most coveted tourist location. There is a lot of developed and social infrastructure, surf beaches. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment, annual growth of 10-15%. The complex is built of 19 premium villas in European style with different layouts of 2-3-4-6 bedrooms. Five minutes from the beach. The villas are fully furnished, with modern amenities « turnkey ». Each villa has its own pool. The villas are built of high quality building materials. Acquisition is possible with an interest-free installment for 12 months. Near the villas there is everything you need for a comfortable stay: restaurants, cafes, schools, popular beaches. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Batu Bolong, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Batu Bolong, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€292,336
Agency: TRANIO
The new complex of modern townhouses offers homes with private pools and parking lots. There are 3 interior options to choose from. The management company will be responsible for the following: house and territory care paying taxes profitability reports guest service, concierge service 24/7 security 80-90% occupancy Features of the flats 1st floor - a corridor, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, a terrace. 2nd floor - a corridor, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 balconies. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe plumbing Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems mattresses (USA) King Koil teak wood furniture Austrian fittings Blum Advantages In case of violation of the construction deadlines, compensation is provided in the amount of 1% per month of the amount of funds contributed by the investor High rental income 12% profit guaranteed by contract payback 5-6 years profit from 13 to 20% (10% is deducted to the management company) Swiss insurance - 1 year (renewable) construction guarantee - 5 years Location and nearby infrastructure The local beach is only 1 minute away. The airport can be reached in 35 minutes. In the area are located Atlas Beach Club, Tamora Gallery, Body Factory Bali gym, Montessori School Bali.
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€236,739
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Magnum Estate
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance. Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool overlooking the ocean! Apartments with a full finish, furniture and appliances. The total area is 81 sq.m., one bedroom, a kitchen area, a living area and a large terrace. Panoramic windows with a good view! The complex will have a professional management company that will take care of all issues related to the maintenance and rental of apartments, thereby providing you with a good profitability. You can also use the apartments yourself at any time of the year without restrictions. Assignment offer from investor, price $60,000 lower than developer Magnum Residence Berawa. The object has a very good price growth potential! There is a delay until the end of construction. Any form of payment. Remote transaction possible. WhatsApp
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€328,878
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Cafe - 2 minutes Beach - 6 minutes Beach club - 10 minutes
Villa SUNNY RESIDENCE
Villa SUNNY RESIDENCE
Bukit, Indonesia
from
€455,267
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SUNNY RESIDENCE - a complex of luxury villas in the protected area in Bukit. 6 minutes from Samsara Beach and 7 minutes to Pantai Beach. Villas with various spacious layouts with 3-4-5 bedrooms from 186 to 275 sq.m. With better furniture and designer repairs. Here you can observe a panoramic view of the picturesque nature. Stable annual income of 13-20% ROI. With an initial contribution of 50%. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa MOA RESORT
Villa MOA RESORT
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€541,767
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The modern MOA RESORT villa is located in the popular Changu area. From Will, it is easily accessible to BERAWA and BATU BELIG and has easy access to UBUD, SEMINYAK, PETITENGET and AEROPORT. The villa is surrounded by rice fields and green nature. The villa is represented by a modern spacious layout of 270 sq.m. With turnkey finishing with an affordable initial interest-free installment of 10%. Large windows in the villa provide natural lighting for all rooms. Each villa has its own pool and garden. Chang is famous for its developed infrastructure and enjoys popularity at all ages, which provides investment attractiveness of more than 20%, payback in about 6-7 years. Complex amenities: - gym, yoga area, children's playground, coworking. Call or write, tell us everything about real estate in Bali and take a look at your wishes. The consultation is absolutely FREE. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa in Canggu close to ocean volcano view
Villa in Canggu close to ocean volcano view
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€209,423
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP
Modern designer villa in the most popular area of Bali - Canggu 🇮🇩 🔑 Equipped with furniture, appliances, and decor under the design project, as well as plants in the garden 📐 On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and a swimming pool with a terrace. On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with their own bathrooms. On the roof - an extra rooftop space, with a gorgeous view, closed from the wind and excess sun. Land in a long-term lease for 29 years with an extension specified in the contract. 💯 Guaranteed rice field & Batur volcano view villa 🏗 The project of international team of engineers, designers, and builders with extensive experience and a rich portfolio. Villas are built under European standards. 🤵 There is a management company that takes over the management and guest services, including concierge. All this will allow you to rent a villa at a good price or make a profit. You can choose a villa already under construction or in a new pre-sale project at the best price (40% savings). Call or write for any questions you may have. For investments - from 1 million USD special conditions 🔥 Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible. Get in touch by WhatsApp
Residential complex Kuara
Residential complex Kuara
Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€251,000
Area 372 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
A five-star boutique complex of chic villas, located in an untouched area of South Lombok, having direct access to the ocean and the bay in the vicinity of the national park. Excellent option for investments and guaranteed passive income (ROI 7.5 - 9%). The concept of the complex reflects an expensive resort based on impressions, luxury and style. Central to the philosophy of the resort will take its sustainable development. The boutique resort will run on the «all inclusive» system and consists of 32 fully furnished residences with private pools and a beach. The area of the complex is 8 hectares and occupies space from the beach to the top of the hill. The concept of the project offers guests a variety of unique and unforgettable experiences, including archery, pottery, jungle hiking, quad biking, surfing and much more. The territory will have its own garden of organic vegetables and aromatic herbs, as well as sarai for animals on a free walk. Guests will be able to taste world-class dishes made from ingredients from their own farm, as well as to get acquainted with traditional Indonesian cuisine in culinary master classes. And the wellness center and SPA promise to distract guests from the bustle of everyday life, offering a huge selection of procedures and daily yoga and meditation classes. Service & infrastructure: 24 Pools Own beach Stables on the territory Garden of organic fruits and vegetables Archery field Pottery workshop Culinary master classes Restaurant SPA and wellness center Zone for meditation and yoga Parking Security and video surveillance 24/7 Five star hotel service
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€123,329
Agency: TRANIO
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, villas with 2-5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema Parking The construction period of the complex is 20 months. Form of ownership: leasehold for 25 years + extension for 20 years. Advantages Installment available: 50% down payment + 50% for up to 1 year Average yield - 15% Location and nearby infrastructure Residents have access to a large selection of restaurants with European and Asian cuisine, cafes and bars, shops, yoga studios and massage parlors within walking distance. The beach can be reached in 12-15 minutes.
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€150,238
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Franz
Apartments 2 Floors 1 bedroom Pool Wardrobe room Area: Apartment - 60 m² Price: 165,000 $ ( 2 750 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 130 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 97.5 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 35,588 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 24,270.3 $ (16.5 %) Payback - 6 years Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction: 2024 Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 25 years + extension
Villa Tanah Barak
Villa Tanah Barak
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€327,792
Completion date: 2024
Tanah Barak - an investment-attractive project! Chic location! Tanah Wagak is located in an area with a high increase in real estate prices! Day rate: + 10% per year occupancy: + 16% per year Revenue: + 25% per year The villa complex is located in Changu, 5 minutes drive from the beach, 1 a minute walk from Fitness Plus and Enso Sushi, 2 minutes walk from the spa Amo Salon, a 10-minute walk from Revolver Cafe, Doppio and many restaurants, supermarkets, organic food stores. Our villas are designed to fit the highest safety and construction standards. We provide: structure guarantee, waterproofing, anti-thermal processing and general defects. 24-hour security and concierge service will provide safe and comfortable stay. Beautiful rufftop with fully functioning kitchen and spacious living room. Design furniture was custom-made specifically for villas. Ideal for business and for life! We are waiting for your applications! We will help you invest profitably!
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€186,659
Area 60–130 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Villa for sale in ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6. Located in the top location itself - Changu, 900 m to the ocean. The villa is sold with full decoration, a smart home system is provided". The villa is located on a new but already equipped street with interesting restaurants, clubs and other establishments. Plus complex: - A rich and diverse infrastructure: a pool with a bar, a coworking area, a gym, parking, a restaurant, a helipad. - All objects of the complex will be leased at a higher cost due to a successful location and proximity to the ocean. - A unique art object from a famous artist will be created on the territory of the complex. - The internal infrastructure of the complex and the external infrastructure of the location maximizes all the needs of AV Complex 6 residents in comfort. - The complex stands on the holy land, the owner of which — is a local temple that rents it out. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali. Here are the best surf spots, many bars, restaurants, clubs, entertainment and sports centers. It is here to love living a young audience and is ready to pay for quick access to the best party places. Investment profitability reaches an average of 15%. All villas of the complex will be rented at a higher cost due to a successful location and proximity to the ocean. Call or write, select an object for you in Bali! Free legal support! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Casa Anna
Residential complex Casa Anna
Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€95,000
Completion date: 2025
A Mediterranean-style villa complex set amidst lush green hills with panoramic views of the South Lombok coast. Due to the growing tourism in Lombok, the project is an attractive place for investment. Buyers have access to 1 and 2 bedroom villas, fully furnished, with their own swimming pool and ocean views. Thanks to a combination of elegance and simplicity and spacious interior spaces, residents will feel at ease, enjoying the beauty of the surrounding landscape. Investors can attract their own architectural team to build a villa of their dreams or trust the developer team. The term of sale of the villa is 6-8 months from the date of purchase of the land plot. Service & infrastructure: Private pool Parking Zone for meditation and yoga Barbecue area Security and video surveillance 24/7 Garden with landscape design Restaurant & bar
Residential complex THE TAMORA
Residential complex THE TAMORA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€152,633
Area 36–88 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! THETAMORA — is a multifunctional complex located in the heart of Changu, just 500 meters from the Finns Beach Club. The facility will work as a premium boutique hotel and will be managed by Tamora Group Management. The apartments in the complex are created by various modern layouts ( 36-88 sq.m. ), fully furnished and designer repairs in a minimalist style. They have many common amenities, such as shared gardens and terraces that provide secluded shelter and beautiful green views. On the roof is a five-star shared kitchen and dining room with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by the complex, the most modern social infrastructure is located: cafes, restaurants, a school, clubs, and mages. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa ASAI VILLAGE
Villa ASAI VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€687,452
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Multifunctional villas ASAI VILLAGE with its own infrastructure, two minutes from Jimbaran Beach. Jimbaran Hill — is one of Bali's most promising areas. Quiet, away from busy roads. Nearby are only expensive world-class hotels and luxury villas. The villas are presented with modern layouts with a complete finish « turnkey » with a private pool and relaxation area. Also villas equipped with a zone for comfortable remote work. The right to lease for 25 years with the possibility of extension to 97 years. Infrastructure: - SPA; - Pool; - Bar; - A restaurant; - Massage room; - Fitness room; - Temple. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Bali! Consultation is FREE! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
Area 200 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and managing it.
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€164,439
Agency: TRANIO
Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; underground parking; swimming pools. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 13% per annum. The price includes furniture, appliances and decor. For payment without installments, a discount of $10–20 thousand. Location and nearby infrastructure The center of Bali's premium tourism is Sanur, where the G20 summit was held in 2022. Sanur features a long, wave-free beach with yellow sand (the rest of the island's coastline is mostly gray volcanic sand), walking paths and traffic-free highways. The main highway of the island connects Sanur with the airport. A special economic zone has been organized in Sanur with major projects, such as the largest international clinic in Indonesia, a port for liners, a university under a joint project of the United States and China, and a shopping center with a capacity of 22 thousand visitors per day.
Residential complex Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€292,336
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and a panoramic view. The residence features an outdoor cinema, a bar and a barbecue area, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - 1st quater of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages High rental income - 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 7 minutes away from Berawa Beach, near clubs and a school.
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€150,238
Completion date: 2024
Apartments 2 Floors 1 bedroom Pool Wardrobe room Area: Apartment - 60 m² Price: 165,000 $ ( 2 750 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 130 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 97.5 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 35,588 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 24,270.3 $ (16.5 %) Payback - 6 years Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Seraya, Indonesia
from
€446,161
Completion date: 2025
Villa Individual swimming pool View of the ocean 1 bedroom Area: Plot area - 250 m² Building - 100 m² Price: 490,000 $ (4,900 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Apart-hotel Stylish Apartments in the Heart of Berawa
Apart-hotel Stylish Apartments in the Heart of Berawa
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€126,564
Area 42 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others. The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings. Features and specifications: 1 Bed | 1 Bath Enclosed living and dining area Land size: 400 m2 Living space: 36-69 m2 Land title: Leasehold Building: 4-level Furnishing: Furnished Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024   Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension) Available in 9 units – Category A (3 units): USD 109,000 – Category B (4 units): USD 123,000 – Category C (2 units): USD 139,000
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€292,336
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1 minute Ocean - 4 minutes Beach club - 4 minutes Recreation club - 7 minutes Cafe - 7 minutes
Residential complex CASA PETAK
Residential complex CASA PETAK
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€226,723
Area 95–236 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Villa in a bewitching location in a chic complex. The villa is sold with a full turnkey finish in tropical design. CASA PETAK is a chic complex consisting of only 11 exclusive villas located in a trendy quiet area of Bali Changu Island. Each villa is a private oasis with an open-plan living room, a private turquoise pool and lush tropical gardens. Public areas have a tropical landscape design where you can relax and enjoy the famous serenity and nature of Bali, just a few steps from popular beaches, restaurants and shops. With an initial minimum contribution of 20%. Infrastructure: -Combat pool -Private parking -Tropical shower -Zones for meditation and yoga -Barbecue areas -Landscaping -Protection and video surveillance 24/7 -Five star service on site Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€319,742
Agency: TRANIO
The longest pool in the world is 190 m, located on the roof will surprise the most sophisticated buyers of the property. All the necessary amenities for life and recreation are located on the territory of the complex - fitness center, space for work, restaurant on the top floor. Advantages The projected occupancy of the complex is 90% and above. High potential for profit and resale. Projected profitability of the complex during the first 3 years from current prices - 15-17%. The highest quality finishing materials. Every square centimeter is thought out to the smallest detail. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the Berawa area, 500 meters from the ocean, in the tourist center of Bali. The complex is surrounded by Bali's top beach clubs, the best surfing spots, hundreds of popular places, cafes and restaurants, as well as all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation.
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
Area 350 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2021
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and managing it.
Residential complex SUNNY APART I
Residential complex SUNNY APART I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€163,896
Area 49 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SUNNY APART I premium residential complex is 300 meters from Batu Belig Beach in Changu District on Bali Island. Apartments are available with interior design and furniture. All apartments are rented with communications, quality finishes, household appliances and furniture. Acquisition of an apartment with an initial contribution of 50% and with an interest-free installment of 6 months. The complex is built of 4 floors in a modern architectural style. Here you can relax and enjoy nature with a beautiful surroundings. Near the complex there are all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay: cafes, sports and beach clubs, spa complexes, shops, schools and kindergartens, a parking, a swimming pool, a coworking. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali. Here are the best surf spots, many bars, restaurants, clubs, entertainment and sports centers. Therefore, it enjoys investment returns - 13-22%. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€182,107
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Suom
Apartments 1 floor 1 bedroom Terrace with its own garden Area: Apartment - 71 m² Price: 200,000 $ ( 2 817 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 112.5 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 39,600 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 28,080 $ (14%) Payback - 7-10 years Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction: 3 quarter 2024 Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 25 years + extension
Villa UMALAS PREMIER PROJECT
Villa UMALAS PREMIER PROJECT
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€236,739
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! UMALAS PREMIER PROJECT is a 30 modern villa in the picturesque Umalas area. Villas with passive income of 17-24% per annum with « turnkey ». It is possible to choose a finish of three options: gray, light and minimalism. The villa has its own pool, two rooms for comfortable work, a parking space. Ideal for rental due to its location. Here is a quiet and cozy area surrounded by greenery. This villa will work for you for many years. With a minimum initial contribution of 25%. The infrastructure of the complex includes an international school, a kindergarten, a large tennis center, supermarkets and the most famous beaches in Bali ( Brava, Batu Bologn, Nelayan ).   Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable facilities in Bali! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€137,032
Agency: TRANIO
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Facilities and equipment in the house grohe plumbing daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems king koil mattresses teak wood furniture blum austrian fittings Advantages Construction guarantee for 5 years High rental income The developer company will help with property management Payment plan: 50% - after signing the contract 5% - within 6 months from signing the contract 25% - upon completion of construction Location and nearby infrastructure Only 4 minutes to Batu Bolong beach. Nearby there are shops, cafes, restaurants, sports clubs, an international school and much more.
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€364,213
Area 98–134 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Residential complex 5 STORIES is built of five villas located in the ideal area of Pererenane, 800 meters from the beach. Modern 3-room villa with a spacious living area and a kitchen with panoramic windows. The villa features a spacious terrace next to the private pool, which offers magical views of rice fields and sunset. With an initial contribution of 50% and interest-free installments per year. Here you can truly retire with nature and feel all the magic of the island of Bali. Complex infrastructure: - Outdoor terrace; - Pool; - Parking; - Protected area 24/7; - Zones for meditation and yoga; - Landscaping. Nearby all the necessary infrastructure: - cozy cafes and the best restaurants; - kindergartens; - sports clubs and beach resorts. Each year, the increase in rental prices in Bali increases by 15-20%. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SUNNY APART II
Residential complex SUNNY APART II
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€163,896
Area 47 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Elite residential complex SUNNY APART II with premium apartments in the developed Changu area, 300 meters from Berawa Beach. Design apartments to choose from light and dark colors are fully furnished. Each apartment offers stunning views of the sunset and the ocean. Payback of apartments for 4-6 years. A complex of 4 floors. Built near social and entertainment infrastructure. In the territory you can retire with nature, there is a lot of greenery in the territory. Complex infrastructure: - Kovorking; - Sports fields; - 4 pools; - 8 bars; - 5 restaurants. Annual rental growth in Bali is 20%, which guarantees a reliable investment. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex EXCLUSIVE VILLA COLLECTION
Residential complex EXCLUSIVE VILLA COLLECTION
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€2,05M
Area 755–1 050 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The residential complex with chic villas EXCLUSIVE VILLA COLLECTION are located in Berava, the most popular in Bali. Spacious-plan villas: THE ATMAN - 755 sq.m. Ideal for those seeking room, luxury and peace. THE SAMADHI - 1,050.00 sq.m. For those who seek brilliance and serenity. Interior design is designed using exotic elements. Private pools, rooftop terraces and exquisite open living spaces. 18 month installment available. ROI 12 - 15%. Immerse yourself in an atmosphere of enjoyment and serenity thanks to easy access to the beach. Enjoy the sunset overlooking the ocean and tidy up your mind, soul and body. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Apart-hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Apart-hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€99,248
Area 43–69 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others. The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings. Features and specifications: 1 Bed | 1 Bath Enclosed living and dining area Land size: 400 m2 Living space: 36-69 m2 Land title: Leasehold Building: 4-level Furnishing: Furnished Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024   Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension) Available in 9 units – Category A (3 units): USD 109,000 – Category B (4 units): USD 123,000 – Category C (2 units): USD 139,000  
Residential complex Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€319,742
Agency: TRANIO
Investment townhouses in the Umalas area with volcano views. A complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent infrastructure and easy access to other popular locations in Bali: Seminyak, Canggu, Kerobokan. Complex infrastructure: Cafe Coworking area "Smart House" Kids club Laundry Golf carts Parking Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Kitchen appliances TV Advantages Projected rental yield 11.8% per annum Form of ownership: leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend Location and nearby infrastructure Quiet street in Umalas just 10 minutes drive from the beaches of Batu Belig, Berawa, Petitenget. A large Pepito supermarket is 300 meters away.
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€164,439
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to clubs and a school, 35 minutes drive from the international airport.
Villa DESA HUTS
Villa DESA HUTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€159,343
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villa DESA HUTS is located in Umalas, 7 minutes from the beach! Umalas has a strong expat community with many excellent restaurants and cafes. The villa is located 7 minutes from the nearest beach and 10 minutes from Seminyak and Changu. Chic villa with turnkey decoration". With an interest-free initial contribution of 30%. The view opens onto the Balinese rice fields. The villa is located 7 minutes from the nearest beach and 10 minutes from Seminyak and Changu. The profitability of investments in the villa is from 19 to 33% per year ( payback for only 3-5 years ). -On the territory of the complex there is parking, as well as managers and security personnel. -Villas include a land plot of ( rent for 30 years + extension of the contract for 30 years ). -The developer offers villa management - 20%. Possible purchase by installments! Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€115,107
Agency: TRANIO
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. Delivery date: 50 apartments of the first phase will be ready in September 2023, the second phase - a hotel not for sale - in 2024. Features of the flats Each flat includes a living room with a kitchen, a bedroom in the mezzanine, a bathroom. Facilities and equipment in the house Internet Air conditioning TV Washer-dryer Kitchen appliances (electric hob, hood, fridge, microwave, cooler) Advantages Estimated payback period: 7 years. The lease is available for 30 years with guaranteed renewal at market value. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Canggu, 300 meters to the coast, close to 4 beaches and famous beach clubs. A popular area among foreign expats coming to Bali for long periods of time due to its quieter atmosphere, picturesque scenery with rice terraces and views of the Indian Ocean.
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€318,687
Area 81–162 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartment in the unique residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE BERAWA in the popular area of Bali - Berava. A feature of the complex is the largest pool in the world, 190 meters on the roof. The apartment has a « smart house » system. Finishing « turnkey » with design repairs and furniture. With an initial contribution of 30%. Also in the apartments on the balcony is a personal jacuzzi. Advantages of acquiring an apartment: - 500 meters from top beach clubs - Atlas and Finns - The ultra-high potential for increasing the cost of apartments in the construction process is 40-70%. - ROOFTOP infrastructure over 5000m2 - Profitability from leasing real estate 11-15% per annum for the first three years. The complex provides everything you need for life: places for recreation and work, a fitness center, SPA, several restaurants and bars, including a restaurant with fusion kitchens from the best chefs. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Villa BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€273,160
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berava area, 350 meters from the ocean. Ultra-modern villas, from two floors with two bedrooms and a studio ( 108 sq.m. ). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. It also includes modern appliances, furniture, dishes and textiles. It offers panoramic views from the window to the picturesque nature of Bali. The best investment with a minimum initial contribution of 25%. The annual income guarantee is 13-20%. Within walking distance, social infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, clubs, bars. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects in Bali for free!  Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€241,291
Area 71–154 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
  We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Villas in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Changu area. One or two bedroom studio ( 80.7 - 154.1 ) fully finished and turnkey furniture according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. In the villas there is a terrace with a swimming pool, a waterfall, a space for yoga and relaxation, a work area by the window. The villas are suitable for both permanent residence and investment, an average annual increase of 20%, as well as an annual rental increase of 15%. Surrounded by the complex there are many amenities: - Bali's most popular beach is 750 meters away; - 980 meters from the Finns Recreation Club and Atlas Beach Club — the most top famous clubs; - 1,230 meters Montessori Bali School — innovative school with a famous educational program - 500 meters from Tamora Gallery — for premium shopping - First-class restaurants: Kong, Bokashi, Huge at 1,500 meters. At the same time, all villas are being built at once, which excludes unnecessary noise and discomfort from neighboring construction.   Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex BUWIT LOFT
Residential complex BUWIT LOFT
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€127,475
Area 58–108 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! BUWIT LOFT villas surrounded by rice fields in the popular and developed area of Changu. A short drive from Pererenan Beach, Nyani. Villas - 1/2-bedroom mini-lofts, as well as 1/2 sleeping lofts, which differ in area, are fully furnished on a turnkey basis. The villas are created in a minimalist style, in a modern design, where the space is optimized for better comfort. The minimum down payment is 10%. The payback period of villas for 5-6 years. Thanks to its location and modernity. The Changu district is very popular among tourists, but also very comfortable for permanent residence. The predicted ROI is about 15-17%. The complex is close to developed and social infrastructure: medical facilities, bars, clubs, cafes, schools, restaurants. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best Bali facilities for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
