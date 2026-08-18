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Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$422,807
European-class real estate in the tropical paradise of Bali! The complex will have a club infrastructure for more than 50 types of activities - recreation areas, SPA, gym, swimming pool, event venues, etc. A permanent doctor and nurse will be available to residents on site. There are 6 types…
Agency
TRANIO
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Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Show all Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$345,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 100 meters from Jimbaran beach. ROI - 13.3%. Payback in 7.5 years. The architecture of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail for a comfortable stay. The villa is also fully furnished with a bathroom in each bedroom and a private pool. In parallel with the constructio…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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