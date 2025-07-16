  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.

Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.

Beraban, Indonesia
from
$157,000
12
ID: 27987
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan
  • Village
    Beraban

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali.
The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City, open to private investment.

The hotel is located in the center of the creative cluster Nuanu Creative City on the southwest coast of Bali in Nuanu, on a plot of 8,400 m2.

This is not just a new object. It is part of an integrated ecosystem based on culture, creativity and sustainable development.

This is a rare opportunity to invest in a segment with growing demand, limited supply and long-term potential for value growth.

Integration into the infrastructure of Nuanu Creative City:

  • Access to more than 30 types of unique leisure: art spaces, wellness centers, spas, restaurants;
  • A year-round program of festivals and cultural events;
  • A total of 41 hotel units with full management of Nuanu Hospitality are available for sale.

ROI: 12.5% ​​- 15% (depending on the selected room type in the hotel)

On sale:

  • Ocean View - 7 rooms
  • Standard room 37 m2 - 5 units
  • Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 2 units

Pool View - 21 rooms

  • Standard room 37 m2 - 10 units
  • Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 4 units
  • Room with mezzanine 62 m2 - 7 units

Garden View - 13 rooms

  • Standard room 37 m2 - 5 units
  • Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 2 units
  • Room with mezzanine 62 m2 - 6 units

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, equipment and amenities.

  • Down payment 30%
  • No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Modern design with elements of local culture
  • Swimming pool 420 m2
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Fitness room
  • Conference area
  • And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Location on the map

Beraban, Indonesia

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
