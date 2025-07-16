Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.

Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali.

The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City, open to private investment.

The hotel is located in the center of the creative cluster Nuanu Creative City on the southwest coast of Bali in Nuanu, on a plot of 8,400 m2.

This is not just a new object. It is part of an integrated ecosystem based on culture, creativity and sustainable development.

This is a rare opportunity to invest in a segment with growing demand, limited supply and long-term potential for value growth.

Integration into the infrastructure of Nuanu Creative City:

Access to more than 30 types of unique leisure: art spaces, wellness centers, spas, restaurants;

A year-round program of festivals and cultural events;

A total of 41 hotel units with full management of Nuanu Hospitality are available for sale.

ROI: 12.5% ​​- 15% (depending on the selected room type in the hotel)

On sale:

Ocean View - 7 rooms

Standard room 37 m2 - 5 units

Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 2 units

Pool View - 21 rooms

Standard room 37 m2 - 10 units

Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 4 units

Room with mezzanine 62 m2 - 7 units

Garden View - 13 rooms

Standard room 37 m2 - 5 units

Corner room with ocean view 47 m2 - 2 units

Room with mezzanine 62 m2 - 6 units

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, equipment and amenities.

Down payment 30%

No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

Modern design with elements of local culture

Swimming pool 420 m2

Restaurant and Bar

Fitness room

Conference area

And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.