Residence v otelnom komplekse

This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shore of the Indian Ocean, in the Changu (Seseh) area.

Private pools, Jacuzzi or bathrooms in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home technology, advanced mosquito control systems and rooftop solar panels are all created for your convenience and comfort.

The infrastructure of the complex will give you a new standard of living. Three swimming pools, a yoga park, a beach lounge, restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness center, boutiques and shops, a surf school and meditation areas are all just a small part of what awaits you here.

It's more than an investment. It's an investment in your dream.

The first installment is 30%, and the remaining % can be calculated in installments until the end of 2026.

Date of completion: 2026.

The 30-year + 20-year lease option provides you with a long-term investment perspective.