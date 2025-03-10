  1. Realting.com
Canggu, Indonesia
ID: 25754
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Русский

This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shore of the Indian Ocean, in the Changu (Seseh) area.

Private pools, Jacuzzi or bathrooms in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home technology, advanced mosquito control systems and rooftop solar panels are all created for your convenience and comfort.

The infrastructure of the complex will give you a new standard of living. Three swimming pools, a yoga park, a beach lounge, restaurants and bars, a spa and fitness center, boutiques and shops, a surf school and meditation areas are all just a small part of what awaits you here.

It's more than an investment. It's an investment in your dream.

The first installment is 30%, and the remaining % can be calculated in installments until the end of 2026.

Date of completion: 2026.

The 30-year + 20-year lease option provides you with a long-term investment perspective.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

You are viewing
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$266,632
Realting.com
Go
