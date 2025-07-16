  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kecamatan Karangasem
  4. Apart hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.

Apart hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.

Bukit, Indonesia
from
$112,900
BTC
1.3429230
ETH
70.3883373
USDT
111 622.4807083
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 27552
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001175
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Village
    Bukit

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!

Our premium boutique hotel, located in one of the best locations in Bali - 400 meters from Melasti Beach, Bukit.

The project includes 90 units, designed with an emphasis on unique style, panoramic views, high level of service.

The hotel complex will become part of the collection of hotels of the international network Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global network of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries.

  • Number of bedrooms: studios, 1
  • Area: 22 m2 - 65 m2
  • Furnishings: full

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.

Price:

  • 1-room apartments with an area of ​​29-36 m2, costing from 112,900 USD
  • 2-room apartments with an area of ​​54-65 m2, costing from 239,000 USD

For investors:

  • Resale: Make a profit of 30%
  • Rent: Ensure a stable income of up to 16%

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!
There will be a mobile application where investors can view occupancy and profitability online!

Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Infinity pool
  • Spa center
  • Spacious restaurant
  • Working place
  • Rooftop with a terrace
  • And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Location on the map

Bukit, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex A unique project 30 meters from the ocean on the picturesque Virgin Beach.
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$236,000
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$363,116
Residential complex
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$175,000
Residential complex Complex of apartments with 5-star services directly on the beach, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$297,705
Residential complex VODOPAD
Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$67,000
You are viewing
Apart hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$112,900
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$198,968
We offer premium villas and apartments. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages ROI from 15% within 7 years. Location and n…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Payangan, Indonesia
from
$248,710
The uniqueness of the project is in the views and layout of the complex. Each villa has a peaceful view of the jungle and rice fields. The territory has a a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness, a co-working area, a restaurant for 30 people. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$425,144
The project is located on a 77 hectare gated community amidst a tropical park next to the river. Just 500 metres away is the descent to one of Uluwatu's beautiful wild beaches. The complex includes 24 double villas with private pools and parking, as well as a cafe and a park for walking. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications