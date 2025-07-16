Apart hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!

Our premium boutique hotel, located in one of the best locations in Bali - 400 meters from Melasti Beach, Bukit.

The project includes 90 units, designed with an emphasis on unique style, panoramic views, high level of service.

The hotel complex will become part of the collection of hotels of the international network Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global network of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries.

Number of bedrooms: studios, 1

Area: 22 m2 - 65 m2

Furnishings: full

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.

Price:

1-room apartments with an area of ​​29-36 m2, costing from 112,900 USD

2-room apartments with an area of ​​54-65 m2, costing from 239,000 USD

For investors:

Resale: Make a profit of 30%

Rent: Ensure a stable income of up to 16%

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!

There will be a mobile application where investors can view occupancy and profitability online!

Down payment 30%

No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

Infinity pool

Spa center

Spacious restaurant

Working place

Rooftop with a terrace

And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.