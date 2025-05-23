  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential complex Pandawa Dream

Residential complex Pandawa Dream

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$105,000
30/05/2025
$105,000
27/05/2025
$110,000
28/03/2025
$98,000
03/12/2024
$98,378
;
14
Leave a request
Show contacts
Interactive catalog
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 23199
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments!

1. Objects

One bedroom apartments:

- House area: 30,3 m²

- Hallway:  3,7 m²

- Bathroom: 3,4 m²

- Bedroom: 9.0  m²

-  Living room: 8.3 m²

- Balcony: 5.9 m²

Two-room apartments:

- House area: 45 m²

- Hallway:  4,0 m²

- Bathroom: 3,7m²

- Kitchen: 5.9 m²

- Bedroom: 9.4  m²

-  Living room: 16.2 m²

- Balcony: 5.9 m²

One bedroom villas:

- House area: 50 m²

-  Bedroom: 18,8 m²

- Balcony: 5 m²

- Kitchen-living room: 30,6 m²

Double villas:

- House area: 78 m²

- 1 Bedroom: 19,4 m²

- 2 Bedroom: 19,4 m²

- Balcony: 5 m²

- Kitchen-living room: 42,33 m²

2. Advantages of the complex:

- An abundance of services and amenities, including restaurants, bars, coworking,spa and entertainment

- Unique themed pools and spacious sunbathing areas

- Spacious and modern coworking area with high-speed Internet


- A modern fitness center and cozy areas for relaxation and socializing

- Enjoy relaxing spa treatments, massages and beauty services

- There are many restaurants with a variety of cuisine

3. Unique Features:

- Full legal support
- Interior decoration and furnishings
- Design and development of design projects
- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion
- Construction and technical supervision of the facility
- Consulting on opening a company, current account, work visas

4. Conditions:

- High profitability (ROI 17%)
- Installment plan up to 24 months
- Completion of the complex: 2027

Call and reserve your villa at Pandawa Dream today!

Interactive catalog

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 25.0 – 92.0
Price per m², USD 2,766 – 5,000
Apartment price, USD 105,000 – 320,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 92.0
Price per m², USD 3,478
Apartment price, USD 320,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 32.0 – 47.0
Price per m², USD 2,766 – 3,438
Apartment price, USD 110,000 – 130,000

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
All news
Similar complexes
Residence in the hotel complex
Kecamatan Karangasem, Indonesia
from
$178,956
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$358,882
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$319,006
Residential complex Villas surrounded by tropical park 500 metres from the beach, Nunggalan, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$426,023
Residential complex ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$82,250
You are viewing
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$164,488
We offer modern premium class apartments with their own infrastructure. The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. The complex still has apartments o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$182,033
The new complex consists of 103 residences, with a choice of 9 different types. On the territory of the complex there will be: restaurant and bar SPA public and private swimming pools fruit shop areas for work and rest parking Services for residents and guests: catering and other services…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$134,481
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes: Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas. First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications