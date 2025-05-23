  1. Realting.com
Villa PULAU VILLAS

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$420,000
23/06/2025
$420,000
29/01/2024
$395,000
ID: 14529
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Premium villa for long-term living and investment.

Rental yield is up to 15% per year.

Villa fully finished on a turnkey basis. Own swimming pool surrounded by beautiful nature. The advantages of the acquisition are the increase in value after completion of construction by up to 25%.

Payment terms:
- installment plan at the construction stage. Completion in March 2025.

Architecture in minimalist style with panoramic glazing. Natural materials, thoughtful ergonomics and great attention to comfort.

Infrastructure:
1. Sundays Beachclub.
2. Helipad.
3. Savaya Night Club.
4. Golf course.
5. BIMC Medical Center

The future of the area:
1. Expressway to Melasti.
2. Green School branch.
3. The largest complex with open infrastructure - Park Blue.

Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 200.0 – 300.0
Price per m², USD 2,100 – 3,500
Apartment price, USD 420,000 – 1,05M

Location on the map

Pecatu, Indonesia

