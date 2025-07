The complex consists of 95 comfortable studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. This is more than just a home. It's a sanctuary, where every moment is filled with pleasure and comfort.

Features:

cozy courtyard with a safe kids' playground

roof-top terrace with a swimming pool

restaurant with a bar and a panoramic view

modern gym

underground parking

Fully equipped kitchen (built-in fridge, cooktop, hood)

Air conditioning

Ceiling fan

TV

LED lighting

Wi-Fi

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Cemagi is a coastal village, located west of the popular area of Canggu. It's the unique location, that combines virgin secluded beaches with proximity to the popular entertainment facilities.