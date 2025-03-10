  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
$379,811
Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

The last two villas with infinity pool and green surroundings are offered, priced at $300,000 and $380,000. Modern villas, designed according to a unique project, will be built in compliance with European technologies and quality control at every stage. Comfortable and spacious - an ideal home for living!

The villas will be ready in the first quarter of 2025 and will be fully equipped for living or renting.

Advantages

The developer's management company will provide you with:

  • Guest service, concierge service
  • 24/7 security guarantee
  • 80-90% occupancy
  • Provision of income reports, payment of taxes
Location and nearby infrastructure

On foot:

  • 7 minutes to Go ATV Adventure
  • 7 minutes to Varvara school

By transport:

  • 5 minutes to Bali Zoo and Bird Park
  • 5 minutes to Puseh Batuan Temple
  • 7 minutes to Rüsters Coffee and Pelangi School
  • 10 minutes to Green School
  • 10 minutes to Sukawati with Tegenungan Waterfall and Celuk Swing & Luwak Coffee
  • 11 mins to Ubud with Monkey Forest, Art Market and Campuhan Ridge Walk
  • 11 mins to Goa Gajah
  • 15 mins to Gianyar Night Market
  • 15 mins to Tegallalang Rice Terrace
  • 20 mins to the ocean

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

