Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure:

sports grounds

2 swimming pools

kids' water park

kids' club

restaurant and bar

yoga area

parking

around-the-clock services

conference room

concierge service

spa centers

Facilities and equipment in the house

When you purchase the apartments, you will receive fully furnished and ready-to-live-in accommodation, without any additional hassle.

Advantages

Year-round demand in this location is a guarantee of high profitability.

3-year warranty.

Return on investment is 14-16% per year.

Located in a beautiful area with high tourist traffic, our apartments guarantee steady rental demand. This creates high demand and ensures excellent profitability, making our village an ideal choice for investors and vacationers.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Everything necessary for a comfortable life is within walking distance, from cafes and restaurants to a laundry and a gym. Moreover, the main attractions are within an hour's drive.

The complex borders picturesque rice fields, providing the opportunity to enjoy the unique landscapes of Bali right from your apartment window.

The complex is located in the most comfortable place of Bali - Ubud. Behind the village is the most famous multifunctional center in Bali - Parq Ubud, with a total area of ​​6.5 hectares! The most familiar events are held here and more than 2000 people visit it per day. In Parq Ubud there are: