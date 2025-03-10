Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$381,203
18/05/2025
$381,203
17/05/2025
$379,797
16/05/2025
$380,050
14/05/2025
$383,109
13/05/2025
$379,024
11/05/2025
$378,207
10/05/2025
$379,470
09/05/2025
$376,388
08/05/2025
$375,019
07/05/2025
$376,315
14/04/2025
$374,627
13/04/2025
$374,847
12/04/2025
$376,242
11/04/2025
$384,747
10/04/2025
$386,316
09/04/2025
$388,254
08/04/2025
$388,012
06/04/2025
$388,243
05/04/2025
$384,705
04/04/2025
$389,844
;
20
ID: 22361
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2395390
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure:

  • sports grounds
  • 2 swimming pools
  • kids' water park
  • kids' club
  • restaurant and bar
  • yoga area
  • parking
  • around-the-clock services
  • conference room
  • concierge service
  • spa centers
Facilities and equipment in the house

When you purchase the apartments, you will receive fully furnished and ready-to-live-in accommodation, without any additional hassle.

Advantages

Year-round demand in this location is a guarantee of high profitability.

3-year warranty.

Return on investment is 14-16% per year.

Located in a beautiful area with high tourist traffic, our apartments guarantee steady rental demand. This creates high demand and ensures excellent profitability, making our village an ideal choice for investors and vacationers.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Everything necessary for a comfortable life is within walking distance, from cafes and restaurants to a laundry and a gym. Moreover, the main attractions are within an hour's drive.

The complex borders picturesque rice fields, providing the opportunity to enjoy the unique landscapes of Bali right from your apartment window.

The complex is located in the most comfortable place of Bali - Ubud. Behind the village is the most famous multifunctional center in Bali - Parq Ubud, with a total area of ​​6.5 hectares! The most familiar events are held here and more than 2000 people visit it per day. In Parq Ubud there are:

  • 10 Restaurants
  • Office space
  • Free coworking
  • Kindergarten
  • Sauna and hamam
  • Luxury-SPA with a view of the jungle
  • Beauty center
  • Various boutiques
  • Fitness center of 700 m2 (the largest in Ubud)
  • 80 meter pool and much more

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

