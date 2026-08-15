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Lands for sale in Indonesia

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22 properties total found
Plot of land in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
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Plot of land
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
🏴 Exclusive: Freehold-Grade Land in the Heart of Canggu — the Legal Status 90% of Bali Lots …
Price on request
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Plot of land in Sumbawa Barat, Indonesia
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Plot of land
Sumbawa Barat, Indonesia
Area 15 000 m²
1.5 Hectares at an Unbeatable Price in West Sumbawa Imagine land where the horizon melts …
$180,000
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Plot of land in Sumbawa Barat, Indonesia
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Plot of land
Sumbawa Barat, Indonesia
Area 10 000 m²
Exclusive Beachfront Opportunity in Jelenga – 10,000 m² of Prime Land Discover a rare cha…
$150,000
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Plot of land in Benete, Indonesia
Plot of land
Benete, Indonesia
Area 2 600 m²
2 600 m² Plot 800 meters from jelenga beach Discover a rare opportunity to own prime free…
$52,000
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Plot of land in Lombok Barat, Indonesia
Plot of land
Lombok Barat, Indonesia
For sale is a building plot of land with a total area of 18,300 square metres on the tropica…
$732,000
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Plot of land in Kuta, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kuta, Indonesia
Plot of 12 acres of Freehold land for sale in the centre of the tourist area of Kuta Mandali…
$292,000
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Plot of land in Kuta, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kuta, Indonesia
For sale a plot of land for construction with a total area of 6 800 sqm on the tropical isla…
$453,333
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Plot of land in Pecatu, Indonesia
Plot of land
Pecatu, Indonesia
Location - Bukit Peninsula / Uluwatu. Land plot of 20 acres (2,000 m2) Ownership type:…
$550,000
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Plot of land in Jerowaru, Indonesia
Plot of land
Jerowaru, Indonesia
A 28,000 sqm building plot of land for sale on the tropical island of Lombok in the PINK Pan…
$1,18M
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Plot of land in Batas Desa Montong Ajan, Indonesia
Plot of land
Batas Desa Montong Ajan, Indonesia
For sale a plot of land for construction with a total area of 12 776 sqm on the tropical isl…
$2,08M
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Plot of land in Lombok Barat, Indonesia
Plot of land
Lombok Barat, Indonesia
For sale is a building plot of land with a total area of 23,890 square metres on the tropica…
$1,92M
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Plot of land in Kuta, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kuta, Indonesia
Area 2 000 m²
For sale a plot of land for construction with a total area of 2000 sqm on the tropical islan…
$266,667
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Plot of land in Pererenan, Indonesia
Plot of land
Pererenan, Indonesia
Land Plot in Pererenan — LOT 2 A spacious 5,770 m² land plot located in the prestigious P…
$4,65M
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Plot of land in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Plot of land
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
A 12,000 sqm building plot of land for sale on the tropical island of Lombok in the MotoGP a…
$560,000
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Plot of land in Kuta, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kuta, Indonesia
LAND 2450 sq.m + House for Sale in Kuta Center | Direct Owner Land 24.5 are (or 13 are) +…
$575,000
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Plot of land in Kuta, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kuta, Indonesia
For sale land plot of 12 acres + renovated Country style villa in Freehold property in the c…
$300,000
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Plot of land in Sanur, Indonesia
Plot of land
Sanur, Indonesia
Three attractive plots of land on the first coastline are for sale! All plots have a slight…
$48,500
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Plot of land in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Plot of land
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
🏴 140-Are Cliffside Land Plot — Bukit Peninsula Location: Bukit, South Bali A rare opp…
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Plot of land in Ungasan, Indonesia
Plot of land
Ungasan, Indonesia
Area 32 500 m²
The plot is located on a cliff with breathtaking views of Melasti Beach. Available plots:…
$47,300
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Plot of land in Batas Desa Montong Ajan, Indonesia
Plot of land
Batas Desa Montong Ajan, Indonesia
For sale is a building plot of land with a total area of 21,900 square metres on the tropica…
$438,000
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Plot of land in Bumbangku, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bumbangku, Indonesia
For sale is a building plot of land with a total area of 20,600 square metres on the tropica…
$203,760
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Plot of land in Bukit, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bukit, Indonesia
Location - Bukit Peninsula | Green Bowl Beach Land plot 53 acres Rent: Plot price f…
$530,000
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