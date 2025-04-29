  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Nusa Penida Subdistrict

New buildings for sale in Nusa Penida Subdistrict

Residential complex New residential complex of villas with panoramic ocean views in Nusa Penida, Indonesia
Batukandik, Indonesia
from
$270,116
This is a modern premium complex, which will have everything you need for relaxation and vivid emotions: a restaurant, luxury SPA and a panoramic sauna with a view of the ocean. The complex of 25 villas is located on a hill overlooking stunning sunsets. Each villa has a private pool and is f…
TRANIO
Realting.com
