Residential complex New residential complex of villas with panoramic ocean views in Nusa Penida, Indonesia

This is a modern premium complex, which will have everything you need for relaxation and vivid emotions: a restaurant, luxury SPA and a panoramic sauna with a view of the ocean. The complex of 25 villas is located on a hill overlooking stunning sunsets. Each villa has a private pool and is fully furnished.

The villas in the complex will be located on 4 levels. At the same time, being in your villa, you will not see the roof of the villa in front, located at the ground level on which your villa stands. This is done so that all villas have the maximum level of privacy and access to beautiful views of the ocean, not blocked by the roof of other villas.

Advantages

4% discount upon full payment.

Various payment methods:

SWIFT transfer to the company account

USDT to the company's crypto account

The management company takes care of all aspects of daily rent.

Warranty under the contract: 10 years for the structure and 2 years for waterproofing. The developer uses 3-layer bitumen waterproofing and moisture-resistant brick.

How are the risks of unfinished construction and capital loss for investors covered?

The risk of pledging land to a bank, selling it or releasing it is eliminated;

The risk of losing investor rights in the event of liquidation of the developer's legal entity is eliminated;

Refusal to extend the land lease is eliminated;

Due Diligence from international lawyers from LIGAL 500;

Minimization of investor risks under the leasehold agreement (linking the extension to the price of gold).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nusa Penida is a separate island, but belongs to Bali. From the port of Sanur to Nusa Penida stroling speedboats 6 times an hour, the journey takes 28 minutes. You can get there in 15 minutes by private helicopter.

Travel time by car from the complex to the best beaches: