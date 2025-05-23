  1. Realting.com
Villa Jungle Flower Villas

Ubud District, Indonesia
$390,000
18/07/2025
$390,000
28/03/2025
$280,000
06/12/2024
$240,000
29/05/2024
$185,000
22 1
Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, Ubud. This cultural and spiritual center of the island is known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The villas are surrounded by jungle and surrounded by greenery, creating a feeling of complete privacy and harmony with nature.

1. Villas:

- One bedroom villas with an area of 87 m² on a plot of 135 m² with a private pool, mini-garden and guest bathroom. Price starts at $185,000
- Double villas of 158 m² on a plot of 200 m² with large Open Space kitchens, mini garden and two bathrooms. Price starts at $275,000

2. Living concepts:

Family+: 
- The villas are ideal for families with children
- Each villa has a play area, a child safety system, a children's menu in the restaurant and babysitting and animator services
- A kindergarten and a school are within walking distance

Loyo Relax:
- For a romantic getaway, personal yoga training, in-villa SPA, romantic dinners and guided excursions are provided

3. Infrastructure:

- Own restaurant with children's playroom
- Management company with experience working with children
- Equipped areas for yoga classes and personal concierge service

4. Advantages:

- Possibility of installments up to 12 months
- High potential for profitability from renting a villa (ROI 17-21%)
- Full legal support, interior decoration and furnishing, development of a business plan and technical supervision of construction
- Jungle Flower Villas offers a unique combination of comfort, coziness and natural beauty, making it an ideal choice for both family holidays and romantic getaways

