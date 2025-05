The new complex consists of 103 residences, with a choice of 9 different types. On the territory of the complex there will be:

restaurant and bar

SPA

public and private swimming pools

fruit shop

areas for work and rest

parking

Services for residents and guests:

catering and other services

cleaning and repair

laundry

transfer and support

30% projected real estate growth after completion of the project

Leashold 30 years with extension guarantee

Legal support

Assistance in applying for installment plans

Management company with a wide range of services

ROI 16%

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The authentic Seseh area is located a 10-minute drive from Canggu. Seseh is an excellent place for a relaxing holiday, at the same time there are beaches, bars, and spas nearby.