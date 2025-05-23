Villa U Villas 2

Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex

Installment plan: up to 12 months

Delivery: December 2024

ROI: 17%

1. Description:

We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a non-tourist area with stunning ocean views, next to the elite Nusa Dua area, surrounded by luxury hotels and the best beaches on the island. The new four-lane highway from the airport to the peninsula provides convenient access.

2. Features of the villas:

- Spacious plots with private pools, surrounded by lush vegetation

- Designer finishes and full furnishings

- LOYO Relax concept with personal concierge service, yoga areas, on-site SPA, romantic dinners and excursions

3. Villa parameters:

- House area: 102 m²

- Plot area: 111 m²

- Two floors

- Kitchen: 13.6 m²

- Living room: 20.5 m²

- Bedrooms: 16.4 m² and 15.5 m²

- Bathroom and two showers

- Spacious balconies

4. Advantages:

- High rental yield: 25-30%

- Full legal support of the transaction

- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion

- Consultations on opening a company, current account and obtaining work visas

5. Purchase process:

- Selection and reservation of a villa

- Document verification (due diligence)

- Signing a land lease agreement

- Payment of a down payment of 30%

- Interest-free installments until construction is completed

- Delivery of the object

- Facility management

- Profit distribution

3% discount if paid in full at once!