Villa U Villas 2

Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex
Installment plan: up to 12 months
Delivery: December 2024
ROI: 17%
1. Description:
We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a non-tourist area with stunning ocean views, next to the elite Nusa Dua area, surrounded by luxury hotels and the best beaches on the island. The new four-lane highway from the airport to the peninsula provides convenient access.
2. Features of the villas:
- Spacious plots with private pools, surrounded by lush vegetation
- Designer finishes and full furnishings
- LOYO Relax concept with personal concierge service, yoga areas, on-site SPA, romantic dinners and excursions
3. Villa parameters:
- House area: 102 m²
- Plot area: 111 m²
- Two floors
- Kitchen: 13.6 m²
- Living room: 20.5 m²
- Bedrooms: 16.4 m² and 15.5 m²
- Bathroom and two showers
- Spacious balconies
4. Advantages:
- High rental yield: 25-30%
- Full legal support of the transaction
- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion
- Consultations on opening a company, current account and obtaining work visas
5. Purchase process:
- Selection and reservation of a villa
- Document verification (due diligence)
- Signing a land lease agreement
- Payment of a down payment of 30%
- Interest-free installments until construction is completed
- Delivery of the object
- Facility management
- Profit distribution
3% discount if paid in full at once!