Villa U Villas 2

Kutuh, Indonesia
ID: 19845
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex
Installment plan: up to 12 months
Delivery: December 2024
ROI: 17%

1. Description:

We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a non-tourist area with stunning ocean views, next to the elite Nusa Dua area, surrounded by luxury hotels and the best beaches on the island. The new four-lane highway from the airport to the peninsula provides convenient access.

2. Features of the villas:

- Spacious plots with private pools, surrounded by lush vegetation
- Designer finishes and full furnishings
- LOYO Relax concept with personal concierge service, yoga areas, on-site SPA, romantic dinners and excursions

3. Villa parameters:

- House area: 102 m²
- Plot area: 111 m²
- Two floors
- Kitchen: 13.6 m²
- Living room: 20.5 m²
- Bedrooms: 16.4 m² and 15.5 m²
- Bathroom and two showers
- Spacious balconies

4. Advantages:

- High rental yield: 25-30%
- Full legal support of the transaction
- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion
- Consultations on opening a company, current account and obtaining work visas

5. Purchase process:

- Selection and reservation of a villa
- Document verification (due diligence)
- Signing a land lease agreement
- Payment of a down payment of 30%
- Interest-free installments until construction is completed
- Delivery of the object
- Facility management
- Profit distribution

3% discount if paid in full at once!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 102.0
Price per m², USD 2,843
Apartment price, USD 290,000

Location on the map

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
All news
Realting.com
Go
