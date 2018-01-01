Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia

from €164,698

47 m² 1

Completion date: 2024

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Elite residential complex SUNNY APART II with premium apartments in the developed Changu area, 300 meters from Berawa Beach. Design apartments to choose from light and dark colors are fully furnished. Each apartment offers stunning views of the sunset and the ocean. Payback of apartments for 4-6 years. A complex of 4 floors. Built near social and entertainment infrastructure. In the territory you can retire with nature, there is a lot of greenery in the territory. Complex infrastructure: - Kovorking; - Sports fields; - 4 pools; - 8 bars; - 5 restaurants. Annual rental growth in Bali is 20%, which guarantees a reliable investment. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.