Studios for Sale in Indonesia

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Studio apartments for Sale in Indonesia

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Bali
51
Lesser Sunda Islands
51
Kuta Selatan
15
Ubud District
10
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51 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists o…
$132,000
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Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, BaliLuxury villas and apartmen…
$160,000
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$110,000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kedewatan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kedewatan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/2
THE WATERFALL: Luxury Jungle-View Apartments in Ubud Center Experience the perfect blend of …
$60,000
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pererenan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Compact studio apartment in Elysium Block V, Pererenan, Canggu. 27 sq.m of thoughtfully plan…
$99,750
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Developer
BREIG Property
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kedungu, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kedungu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$85,498
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for tho…
$110,000
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Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for tho…
$120,000
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$110,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Peliatan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Peliatan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio — Mono Aura AURA Wellness Resort | Spacious 35.7 m² Studio with 11.9% Yield …
$102,900
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tua, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments on the best island of Bali.Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial paym…
$149,500
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Beraban, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Beraban, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
Stylish apartments with ocean views. 30% down payment with 7 installments. Long-term l…
$181,500
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
A unique residential complex surrounded by nature!Complete turnkey finish!Installments avail…
$118,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
79,000 USD 300m from BERAWA beach! How about that? Hi! I hope this offer will find you we…
$69,000
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kedewatan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kedewatan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
Income-Generating Apartments in the Heart of Ubud — a Ready-to-Run Business An ideal oppo…
$78,750
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
39 m² Ocean-View Apartment — A Premium Investment on the Bukit Peninsula A stylish 39 m² …
$130,000
VAT
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Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
Pandawa Hills Villas and apartments with unique oceanfront natural landscape WHAT IS I…
$125,000
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
LUXURY TOWNHOUSES FOR SALE – UMALAS, CANGGU  Experience the perfect fusion of tropical livin…
$251,975
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
The One Bali — Affordable Hotel Investment Under Wyndham Management The One is a resort-s…
$24,500
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$90,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for living and investment, which …
$230,000
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Studio apartment in Cemagi, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Cemagi, Indonesia
Complex 8 is a new project from developer Alex Villas. The complex consists of 51 units.In t…
$114,000
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Peliatan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Peliatan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio - Aura ZenAURA Wellness Resort, Ubud, Bali | Investment Studio with a return of 12.4%…
$82,300
VAT
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pererenan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2
Compact studio apartment in Elysium Block 2, Pererenan, Canggu with ocean views. 28 sq.m of …
$105,500
VAT
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Developer
BREIG Property
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Peliatan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Peliatan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/4
Studio — Mono Aura AURA Wellness Resort | Spacious 35.7 m² Studio with 11.9% Yield …
$121,900
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments in Bali 32 m² • from $110,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa…
$110,000
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
New project in Sanur - the most prestigious and convenient area for living in Bali. Pre-sal…
$94,500
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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1 room studio apartment in Peliatan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Peliatan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/4
Studio — Aura Zen AURA Wellness Resort, Ubud, Bali | Investment Studio with 12.4% Yield …
$94,900
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale a 35 m² designer apartment in a gated complex on the island of Bali in the Melasti …
$81,500
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Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
Pandawa Hills Villas and apartments with unique oceanfront natural landscape WHAT IS I…
$140,000
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Properties features in Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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