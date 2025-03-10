Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

The hotel complex from the world-famous brand from Bali is available. The complex is located on the territory of the popular beach club Finns. Also on the territory will be located:

Rooftop pool for adults only

Children's water center Splash

Swimming pool of 866 m2

25-meter pool

Fitness center

Technogym

Pilates studio Reformer

Boxing ring

Yoga center

Dance studio

TRX studio

Wellness center

Recovery center

Physiotherapy studio

Sauna

Meditation space

4 paddle tennis courts

SPA center Body Temple

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan:

Refundable reservation 2000 USD - 2 weeks

35% first payment

then installments for 18 months

Extra opportunities

The complex guarantees the following services:

Parking

24-hour reception

Luggage delivery

Internet access

Laundry and valet services

24-hour service in the suite

Medical care

Video surveillance in public places, security

Concierge services

Advantages

The hotel will be managed by Finns. The company was founded in 2009 and currently manages more than 20 brands in the field of leisure, sports, F&B and hospitality. The most famous brands are FINNS Beach Club and FINNS Recreation Club. Finns Beach Club is currently the key beach club in Bali with 3 swimming pools, 10 bars, 3 restaurants and 170 meters to the beach. The infrastructure on which the hotel will be located is already successfully functioning. In 2023 alone, Finns was visited by 1.5 million guests, which is 20% of the total international tourist flow to Bali. Finns has more than 450 thousand subscribers on social networks, the total reach of all social networks reaches 50 million views. The average ROI over the past 5 years is 13% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the territory of a beach club, 170 meters from the first line of Batu Bolong beach.