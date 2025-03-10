  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$170,037
18/05/2025
$170,037
17/05/2025
$169,409
16/05/2025
$169,522
14/05/2025
$170,887
13/05/2025
$169,065
11/05/2025
$168,700
10/05/2025
$169,263
09/05/2025
$167,889
08/05/2025
$167,278
07/05/2025
$167,856
14/04/2025
$165,065
13/04/2025
$165,163
12/04/2025
$165,777
11/04/2025
$169,525
10/04/2025
$170,216
09/04/2025
$171,069
08/04/2025
$173,074
06/04/2025
$173,177
05/04/2025
$171,599
04/04/2025
$173,891
;
12
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 22365
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2395391
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

The hotel complex from the world-famous brand from Bali is available. The complex is located on the territory of the popular beach club Finns. Also on the territory will be located:

  • Rooftop pool for adults only
  • Children's water center Splash
  • Swimming pool of 866 m2
  • 25-meter pool
  • Fitness center
  • Technogym
  • Pilates studio Reformer
  • Boxing ring
  • Yoga center
  • Dance studio
  • TRX studio
  • Wellness center
  • Recovery center
  • Physiotherapy studio
  • Sauna
  • Meditation space
  • 4 paddle tennis courts
  • SPA center Body Temple

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan:

  • Refundable reservation 2000 USD - 2 weeks
  • 35% first payment
  • then installments for 18 months
Extra opportunities

The complex guarantees the following services:

  • Parking
  • 24-hour reception
  • Luggage delivery
  • Internet access
  • Laundry and valet services
  • 24-hour service in the suite
  • Medical care
  • Video surveillance in public places, security
  • Concierge services
Advantages

The hotel will be managed by Finns. The company was founded in 2009 and currently manages more than 20 brands in the field of leisure, sports, F&B and hospitality. The most famous brands are FINNS Beach Club and FINNS Recreation Club. Finns Beach Club is currently the key beach club in Bali with 3 swimming pools, 10 bars, 3 restaurants and 170 meters to the beach. The infrastructure on which the hotel will be located is already successfully functioning. In 2023 alone, Finns was visited by 1.5 million guests, which is 20% of the total international tourist flow to Bali. Finns has more than 450 thousand subscribers on social networks, the total reach of all social networks reaches 50 million views. The average ROI over the past 5 years is 13% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the territory of a beach club, 170 meters from the first line of Batu Bolong beach.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

