Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

The secluded villa complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. Guests can enjoy the harmony with nature here and escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The project includes 12 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Modernly designed villas will ensure your comfortable stay and sophistication.
Each villa has:
Completion - August, 2025.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is situated on a bank of a river with waterfall, 3 km from Ubud city center, 10-15 minutes drive to the most popular Ubud attractions such as the Monkey forest, hand woodcarving street, Yoga Barn and more.