Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
$388,566
20
ID: 26313
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2453979
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Indonesia
  State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  Region
    Gianyar
  City
    Ubud District
  Town
    Ubud

About the complex

The secluded villa complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. Guests can enjoy the harmony with nature here and escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The project includes 12 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Modernly designed villas will ensure your comfortable stay and sophistication.

Each villa has:

  parking
  garden
  swimming pool
  outdoor recreation area
  tropical views

Completion - August, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  Fully equipped kitchen with a central island
  High ceilings
  Smart TV
  Air conditioning
  Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is situated on a bank of a river with waterfall, 3 km from Ubud city center, 10-15 minutes drive to the most popular Ubud attractions such as the Monkey forest, hand woodcarving street, Yoga Barn and more.

  Canggu - 55 minutes
  Airport - 70 minutes
  Sanur Beach - 45 minutes
  White sand beach - 55 minutes
  Rice terraces - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

