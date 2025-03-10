Commercial real estate Predlozenie po pokupke unikalnogo otela

Boutique hotel with unique architecture
and environmentally friendly materials
The first line at Lake Batur overlooking the volcano.
- Lounge areas with fireplace
lounge
-Self spaces with views
nature.
- Innovative planning is designed like this.
Every corner of the hotel combines comfort.
and functionality. Spaces adapted for different needs
guests, from leisure to business events.
The complex includes 35 apartments and 18 private villas
total area of 1,739 m2.
The layout is divided into several categories,
to meet the needs of different guests,
from those who seek refuge to those who seek
Who appreciates a high level of comfort.
On the territory:
spa
Restaurant on water
Yoga and meditation
Active recreation
Projected net income
in 5 years: $5,262,300
10 years: $12,636,774
Projected payback of the project – 5.8 years
- The plot is arranged according to the scheme.
HGB + Leasehold (30+25 years old)
A unique offer that is not available in other resorts in Bali.
Kintamani is the only place
Bali, where there is direct access to the lake
Batur and Batur volcano, as well as to the caldera
ancient megavolcano.
These natural wonders are part of the heritage.
UNESCO and the opportunity to live near them
It gives you indescribable emotions.
This makes the project truly unique.
and attractive to those who seek
Something special.