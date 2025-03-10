Commercial real estate Predlozenie po pokupke unikalnogo otela

Boutique hotel with unique architecture

and environmentally friendly materials

The first line at Lake Batur overlooking the volcano.

- Lounge areas with fireplace

lounge

-Self spaces with views

nature.

- Innovative planning is designed like this.

Every corner of the hotel combines comfort.

and functionality. Spaces adapted for different needs

guests, from leisure to business events.



The complex includes 35 apartments and 18 private villas

total area of 1,739 m2.

The layout is divided into several categories,

to meet the needs of different guests,

from those who seek refuge to those who seek

Who appreciates a high level of comfort.

On the territory:

spa

Restaurant on water

Yoga and meditation

Active recreation



Projected net income

in 5 years: $5,262,300

10 years: $12,636,774

Projected payback of the project – 5.8 years

- The plot is arranged according to the scheme.

HGB + Leasehold (30+25 years old)

A unique offer that is not available in other resorts in Bali.

Kintamani is the only place

Bali, where there is direct access to the lake

Batur and Batur volcano, as well as to the caldera

ancient megavolcano.

These natural wonders are part of the heritage.

UNESCO and the opportunity to live near them

It gives you indescribable emotions.

This makes the project truly unique.

and attractive to those who seek

Something special.