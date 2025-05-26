  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Abelia Residence

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
$69,865
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Abelia Residence — modern coastal living in Boğaz 🌊

Abelia Residence is a completed residential complex located in the scenic coastal region of Boğaz on the eastern coast of Northern Cyprus.

The complex is situated only 250 meters from the sea, allowing residents to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle every day.

One of the key advantages of the location is that there are no high-rise buildings between the complex and the sea, which means many apartments offer beautiful sea views.

---

🏢 About the complex

Abelia Residence consists of 6 residential blocks ranging from 10 to 14 floors, making it one of the most prominent developments in the area.

The project offers a wide range of apartment types:

• studios
1-bedroom apartments (1+1)
2-bedroom apartments (2+1)
3-bedroom apartments (3+1)
3-bedroom duplex apartments

This variety of layouts makes the complex suitable for permanent living, holiday homes, or investment opportunities.

---

🏝 Amenities

Residents can enjoy a range of facilities free of charge:

🏊 outdoor swimming pool
🏊 indoor swimming pool
🏋️ gym
🧖 sauna
🧖 Turkish hammam

All facilities are located within the complex and available throughout the year.

---

📍 Location

The Boğaz area is known for its relaxed coastal atmosphere and beautiful nature.

Nearby you will find:

🛒 supermarket within walking distance
🍽 scenic seaside restaurants
🚶 promenade and walking areas
🏖 sandy beaches

Boğaz is a charming seaside village that offers peaceful Mediterranean living close to the sea.

Abelia Residence offers the perfect combination of sea views, modern comfort, and a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle ☀️🌊

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

